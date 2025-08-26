Trans Am Series Announces 2026 Schedule for 60th-Anniversary Season

National Championship Returns to The Brickyard, Adds Two Doubleheader Events Next Season

CHARLOTTE (August 26, 2025) — The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli announces its 2026 schedule for its 60th-anniversary season. As the longest-running professional road racing series in North America celebrates six decades of competition, the National Championship will visit 10 bucket list venues across the United States and Canada, while the Western Championship will feature a five-race schedule at three iconic tracks.

The 12-race National Championship calendar includes a return to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway after a two-year absence, along with many competitor and fan-favorite venues from past seasons. Two doubleheader events are also on the schedule at Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International, giving fans at those popular tracks four races in a weekend between the TA/GT classes and the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series.

The Western Championship will join the National Championship for two events next season, while hosting one standalone doubleheader.

The National Championship will begin its 60th-anniversary season as it has since 2013, at the birthplace of Trans Am, Sebring International Raceway (February 26-March 1). The season-opener will be preceded by a two-day Sebring test (January 21-22). Sebring is the track where the series, originally named the Trans-American Sedan Championship, made its debut on March 25, 1966, and the historic venue has hosted 31 Trans Am races over the past 59 years.

After Sebring, Trans Am will travel to Road Atlanta (March 12-15). The series will then head west to Sonoma Raceway (April 23-26) for a doubleheader event with the Western Championship, hosting two TA/GT and two CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series races in one weekend. Next, is a trip to Lime Rock Park for its longstanding tradition of racing on Memorial Day Weekend (May 21-23).

In the next round, the series will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time since 2023 (June 18-21), which will go back-to-back with Road America the following weekend (June 25-28). The series then heads to Watkins Glen International for a summer doubleheader (July 16-19). Teams will head North of the border to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (September 3-6) to participate in the Labour Day Weekend Sprints before the penultimate race of the season will be held at VIRginia International Raceway (September 17-20). Teams will visit Circuit of The Americas (November 5-8) for a season finale combination event with the Western Championship. The weekend will be capped off with the series’ year-end awards gala.

2026 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli National Championship Schedule

January 21-22 – Sebring International Raceway Test (Sebring, Fla.)

Feb. 26-Mar.1 – Sebring International Raceway (Sebring, Fla.)

March 12-15 – Road Atlanta (Braselton, Ga.)

April 23-26 – Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, Calif.)*

May 21-23 – Lime Rock Park (Lakeville, Conn.)

June 18-21 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, Ind.)

June 25-28 – Road America (Plymouth, Wis.)

July 16-19 – Watkins Glen International (Watkins Glen, N.Y.)*

September 3-6 – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Bowmanville, Ontario)

September 17-20 – VIRginia International Raceway (Alton, Va.)

November 5-8 – Circuit of The Americas (Austin, Texas)

*Denotes Doubleheader

Western Championship Schedule Features Five Points-Paying Events

The 2025 Western Championship schedule kicks off its 10th season of competition with a doubleheader combination event with the National Championship at Sonoma Raceway (April 23-26), providing two races each for the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series and TA/TA Cup/XGT/SGT/GT classes.

Drivers return to action in the fall for a standalone doubleheader at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (October 2-4). As in seasons past, the schedule will conclude at Circuit of The Americas (November 5-8) for a championship weekend with the National Championship. Western competitors will be celebrated at the awards gala that Sunday.

2026 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship Schedule

April 23-26 – Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, Calif.)*

October 2-4 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (Salinas, Calif.)*

November 5-8 – Circuit of The Americas (Austin, Texas)

*Denotes Doubleheader

“I am really happy with the quality of tracks that we have for 2026,” said Trans Am President Andy Lally. “Trans Am released their best schedule ever in 2025, and to be able to improve upon that by having our Trans Am Series class winners kiss the bricks at Indianapolis is just icing on the cake. That track is a crown jewel on any series’ schedule. Additionally, in all of my years in motorsports, it’s tough to remember a time when racing did not get more expensive each year. We listened to our teams, who expressed concerns about rising travel expenses, and we are experimenting with two doubleheader weekends at great tracks in an effort to deliver the same amount of racing, while reducing travel costs.”

As the 2025 season approaches its exciting conclusion, the Trans Am Series returns to action this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, August 28-30, followed by VIRginia International Raceway, September 18-21. The Western Championship next heads to Thunderhill Raceway Park on October 10-12 for their final doubleheader weekend of the season. The National Championship makes its debut at Barber Motorsports Park, October 17-19, before both championships then converge for the season finale at Circuit of The Americas, October 30-November 2.

About the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli: The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is the longest-running professional road racing series in North America. Founded in 1966, the Trans Am Series and has excited audiences for nearly 60 years with its combination of powerful American muscle cars and elite GT cars from around the world. With several diverse and competitive classes of racecars and both National and Western Championships, Trans Am offers something for every fan and every competitor. The series will host 11 events nationwide in 2026. For more information, visit GoTransAm.com.