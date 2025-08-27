Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 TitleMax Ford Team
Darlington Raceway Competition Notes
Southern 500
Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
Event: Race 29 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)
#of Laps: 367
Time/TV/Radio: 6:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
The Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway is up next for Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford team this weekend. This Sunday’s 367 lap event will be Smith’s third NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1.3-mile egg shaped oval and second Southern 500. In the track’s April race this year, Smith started 16th and finished 12th.
TitleMax returns this weekend in the brand’s final primary race of the 2025 season with Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service. For more information about TitleMax, please visit www.TitleMax.com.
“Darlington is a tough track — I have had my fair share of battles there over the years,” said Smith. “We left the Spring race with a good finish, but heading back, we know what we need to top that. The last few races our results have been all over the place, so we’re focusing on this next stretch of races to maximize our finishes and end-of-season points results.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT TITLEMAX
As part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, TitleMax is one of the nation’s largest title lending companies. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.