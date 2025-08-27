Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 TitleMax Ford Team

Darlington Raceway Competition Notes

Southern 500

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Event: Race 29 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)

#of Laps: 367

Time/TV/Radio: 6:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

The Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway is up next for Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford team this weekend. This Sunday’s 367 lap event will be Smith’s third NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1.3-mile egg shaped oval and second Southern 500. In the track’s April race this year, Smith started 16th and finished 12th.

TitleMax returns this weekend in the brand’s final primary race of the 2025 season with Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service. For more information about TitleMax, please visit www.TitleMax.com.

“Darlington is a tough track — I have had my fair share of battles there over the years,” said Smith. “We left the Spring race with a good finish, but heading back, we know what we need to top that. The last few races our results have been all over the place, so we’re focusing on this next stretch of races to maximize our finishes and end-of-season points results.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT TITLEMAX

As part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, TitleMax is one of the nation’s largest title lending companies. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.