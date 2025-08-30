Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup NewsNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR Cup
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com

Denny Hamlin on the pole for the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

Denny Hamlin claimed the pole for Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway with a 171.381 mph lap. It’s his second Cup Series pole at Darlington, his second this season, and the 45th of his career.

He was pleased with the progress the team made on his No. 11 Toyota after adjustments following practice.

“We struggled with balance all through race practice, but we made some good adjustments to run one lap.”

His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Chase Briscoe, the defending race winner, will start beside Hamlin on the front row.

“That one stings,” Briscoe said. “My 1 and 2 were really good, and I didn’t want to go into (Turn) 3 and hit the wall or something, so I under-drove it.”Playoff drivers Josh Berry, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric completed the top-12 fastest drivers of the qualifying session.

The remaining four playoff drivers qualified outside the top 12. Joey Logano will start 14th, followed by Shane van Gisbergen (20th), Chase Elliott (21st) and Alex Bowman (29th).

Starting Lineup
Darlington Raceway
Cook Out Southern 500

PosNoDriverTeamTimeSpeed
111Denny Hamlin (P)Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota28.694171.381
219Chase Briscoe (P)Bass Pro Shops Toyota28.715171.255
321Josh Berry (P)Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford28.829170.578
445Tyler Reddick (P)Pinnacle Toyota28.848170.466
55Kyle Larson (P)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet28.925170.012
61Ross Chastain (P)Busch Light Retro Chevrolet28.933169.965
720Christopher Bell (P)Rheem Toyota28.962169.795
823Bubba Wallace (P)U.S. Air Force Toyota28.985169.66
93Austin Dillon (P)BPS/Winchester Deer Season XP Chevrolet29.004169.549
102Austin Cindric (P)Discount Tire Ford29.023169.438
1124William Byron (P)All-Pro Auto Reconditioning Chevrolet29.025169.426
1212Ryan Blaney (P)Menards/Dutch Boy Ford29.032169.386
137Justin HaleyGainbridge Chevrolet29.06169.222
1422Joey Logano (P)Shell Pennzoil Ford29.08169.106
1517Chris BuescherKroger/Tree Top Ford29.082169.094
1654Ty GibbsMonster Energy Toyota29.127168.833
1799Daniel SuarezFreeway Insurance Chevrolet29.172168.573
1841Cole CusterAutodesk/HaasTooling Add-In Ford29.196168.434
1943Erik JonesDollar Tree Toyota29.216168.319
2088Shane Van Gisbergen # (P)WeatherTech Chevrolet29.223168.278
219Chase Elliott (P)NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet29.226168.261
2216AJ AllmendingerBlack’s Tire Chevrolet29.234168.215
238Kyle BuschMorgan & Morgan Chevrolet29.235168.209
2438Zane SmithTitleMax Ford29.245168.152
2571Michael McDowellDelaware Life Chevrolet29.249168.129
2677Carson HocevarChili’s Ride the ‘Dente Chevrolet29.249168.129
2760Ryan PreeceTrimble Ford29.254168.1
2834Todd GillilandGrillo’s Pickles Ford29.263168.048
2948Alex Bowman (P)Ally Chevrolet29.269168.014
3042John Hunter NemechekPye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota29.327167.682
3110Ty DillonGrizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet29.338167.619
326Brad KeselowskiBuildSubmarines.com Ford29.401167.26
3335Riley Herbst #Chumba Casino Toyota29.445167.01
344Noah GragsonLong John Silver’s Ford29.511166.636
3547Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Pudgy Penguins Chevrolet29.663165.782
3651Cody WareParts Plus Ford29.997163.936
3744Derek KrausChevrolet30.451161.492
3866Timmy Hill(i)Garage 66 Ford31.025158.504

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
De Alba Continues Oval Momentum with Nashville Pole
Next article
Corey Heim wins the Truck Series Playoff-Opener at Darlington

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Corey Heim wins the Truck Series Playoff Opener at Darlington
01:21
Video thumbnail
NASCAR weekend schedule for Darlington and Portland
01:17
Video thumbnail
Blaney wins at Daytona and the Cup Series Playoffs field is set
01:10
Video thumbnail
Kligerman fills in to deliver Daytona Xfinity victory for Zilisch
01:19

Latest articles

KALITTA, TODD, ANDERSON & GADSON WIN MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE AT INDY

Official Release -
Top Fuel veteran Doug Kalitta won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge for the fifth time this season on Saturday at a packed Lucas Oil Raceway Indianapolis Raceway Park
Read more

Corey Heim wins the Truck Series Playoff-Opener at Darlington

Angie Campbell -
Corey Heim won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoff-opening Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway.
Read more

Titus Sherlock Gets Back-To-Back Wins at CTMP

Official Release -
For the second time this weekend, Titus Sherlock won in Formula Regional Americas Championship presented by Mosport Karting Centre (FR Americas) competition at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP).
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Official Release -
Layne Riggs (Started 1st, Finished 17th / Running, completed 147 of 147 laps)
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category