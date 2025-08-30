Featured StoriesRC Truck SeriesTruck SeriesTruck Series News
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com

Corey Heim wins the Truck Series Playoff-Opener at Darlington

By Angie Campbell
4 Minute Read

Corey Heim won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoff-opening race, Sober or Slammer 200, at Darlington Raceway. After a restart on Lap 134, He pulled away by 0.766 seconds ahead of fellow playoff driver Daniel Hemric for his first victory at the “Lady in Black.” It marked his 19th career victory and his eighth win of the 2025 season.

With the win, Heim also earned automatic advancement to the Round of 8 in the Playoffs.

“We had that tire going down at the end of stage two. I felt it swing tight quick. Luckily, it wasn’t a blowout, or obviously, we would have been in trouble. We held with it. I felt like the 34 (Layne Riggs) and the 38 (Chandler Smith) were really good all day. I could make a little speed on the wall, but it was such a high-risk play.

“If you screw up – I mean, you saw so many people have those right front issues. If you scrub the wall, you are in bad shape. So proud of these guys. It feels like I’m in a dream. Eight wins is phenomenal. Crazy to look back on, but so much to look forward to. Just really speechless as far as effort. Them, and Toyota and Safelite – it’s been an awesome ride and we are going to keep going.” Heim said.

Hemric finished second, Grant Enfinger third, Ty Majeski fourth, and Trevor Bayne, in his first NASCAR Truck Series race since 2020, rounded out the top-5 finishers.

Majeski spoke about the obstacles they overcame to grab a top-5 finish.

“It happened with about five to go left in the stage, so we obviously came down pit road and did a green flag pit stop and put those tires on. We took the wave around and stayed out on those old tires in stage two. A five-lap deficit is a big deal here, so I was just trying to get what I could get track position-wise,” He also noted that he “had to come back down at the end of stage two and fix some damage, so we lost some more spots.

“We basically restarted 17th in that last stage and got up to 10th, and then the caution came out, and we made up a few spots on the restart. We had a good truck all day, but just nothing to show for it with no track position. I’m proud of the effort today. It could have been disastrous for sure, and glad we recovered as a team. The pit stops were great. Good execution today.” Majeski said.

This was Bayne’s first Truck Series start

“I didn’t know for sure on Saturday that I was going to be in this No. 1 Victory Junction TRICON Toyota,” Bayne said, “but I found out on Sunday for sure. Came to Charlotte on Monday, got fitted in the truck. I have a suit that I think came off the rack from somewhere in Mooresville that they threw some logos on, but to get a top-five – that’s all we can ask for coming back cold turkey.

“We weren’t great to start the weekend either, even to start the race, this thing was a handful – we kept adjusting every stop and making it better and better. If we could have started where we ended, I think we maybe would have been able to stay side-by-side with Corey (Heim) for a lap. I don’t know if I would have lasted much longer than that, but congrats to the 11 guys, Tanner (Gray) with a top-six. I’ll take it.”

The race featured three caution flags for 19 laps, and nine lead changes among four drivers.

After Darlington, Corey Heim leads the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series standings over Layne Riggs by 59 points, 64 over Daniel Hemric, 67 over Grant Enfinger, and 75 points over Tyler Ankrum.

Up next:

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics on Thursday, September 11th at 8:00 pm ET on FS1.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Number 19
Race Results for the Sober or Slammer 200 – Saturday, August 30, 2025
Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC – 1.366 – Mile Paved

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1311Corey Heim (P)Safelite Toyota14712059Running
2719Daniel Hemric (P)NAPA Chevrolet14744049Running
349Grant Enfinger (P)Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet14733050Running
4898Ty Majeski (P)Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford14700033Running
5161Trevor BayneVictory Junction Toyota14709034Running
61215Tanner GrayPlace of Hope Toyota14778038Running
71018Tyler Ankrum (P)LiUNA! Chevrolet14767039Running
82356Timmy HillCoble Enterprises/UNITS Toyota14700029Running
9157Corey Day(i) (P)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet14791000Running
101313Jake Garcia (P)Quanta Services Ford14700027Running
112199Ben RhodesFarmPaint.com Ford14700026Running
121171Rajah Caruth (P)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet147100026Running
131481Connor Mosack #Friends of Jacklyn Foundation Chevrolet14700024Running
142591Jack WoodAdaptive One Calipers Chevrolet14700023Running
152420Stefan ParsonsTrophy Tractor Chevrolet14700022Running
162044Andres Perez De Lara #Telcel Chevrolet14700021Running
17134Layne Riggs (P)Clew Ford14721039Running
18552Kaden Honeycutt (P)Halmar International Toyota14700019Running
191926Dawson Sutton #Rackley Roofing Chevrolet14700018Running
20977Corey LaJoieGainbridge Chevrolet14686025Running
212288Matt CraftonDenali Aire/Menards Ford14600016Running
22617Giovanni Ruggiero #First Auto Group Toyota14655027Running
232676Spencer BoydTop Rep Training Chevrolet14500014Running
24295Toni Breidinger #818 Tequila Toyota14300013Running
251745Bayley CurreyDQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet14000012Running
262733Mason Maggio(i)Denssi Energy Pouches Ford1280000Handling
27282Nathan ByrdChampion Health Chevrolet11300010Running
283074Caleb CostnerIronside Forestry Toyota250009Handling
291842Matt MillsJ.F. Electric Chevrolet210008Accident
30238Chandler Smith (P)Wheelers Ford140008Accident
31322Stephen MallozziFord40006Rear Gear
323122Clayton GreenFord30005Transmission

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Denny Hamlin on the pole for the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Corey Heim wins the Truck Series Playoff Opener at Darlington
01:21
Video thumbnail
NASCAR weekend schedule for Darlington and Portland
01:17
Video thumbnail
Blaney wins at Daytona and the Cup Series Playoffs field is set
01:10
Video thumbnail
Kligerman fills in to deliver Daytona Xfinity victory for Zilisch
01:19

Latest articles

KALITTA, TODD, ANDERSON & GADSON WIN MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE AT INDY

Official Release -
Top Fuel veteran Doug Kalitta won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge for the fifth time this season on Saturday at a packed Lucas Oil Raceway Indianapolis Raceway Park
Read more

Denny Hamlin on the pole for the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Angie Campbell -
Denny Hamlin claimed the pole for Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway with a 171.381 mph lap. It’s his second Cup Series pole at Darlington, his second this season, and the 45th of his career.
Read more

Titus Sherlock Gets Back-To-Back Wins at CTMP

Official Release -
For the second time this weekend, Titus Sherlock won in Formula Regional Americas Championship presented by Mosport Karting Centre (FR Americas) competition at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP).
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Official Release -
Layne Riggs (Started 1st, Finished 17th / Running, completed 147 of 147 laps)
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category