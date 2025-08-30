Titus Sherlock Gets Back-To-Back Wins at CTMP

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada (August 30, 2025) – For the second time this weekend, Titus Sherlock won in Formula Regional Americas Championship presented by Mosport Karting Centre (FR Americas) competition at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP). Marking his sixth win of the 2025 season, and 10th of his career, Sherlock (No. 31 Rayne Nutrition / Ronald McDonald House Charities / Crosslink Motorsports Ligier JS F3) overtook the lead on the opening lap and never looked back.

Nicolas Ambiado (No. 55 Velox USA / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) led the field down the starting grid after setting the fastest lap in yesterday’s race, with Sherlock to his outside. A stalled car during the formation lap led to an aborted standing start, and instead required the field to roll side by side to a waving green flag to start the race. With pole position on the outside, second-place starter Sherlock had the preferred line as the field raced toward Turn 1. With Sherlock moving to the lead, Ambiado settled into second, with Jett Bowling (No. 22 Bullhorn / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) following in third. A rare mistake by Ambiado resulted in him dropping a wheel off the racing surface, which gave Bowling the opportunity to overtake second, and also allowed Connor Roberts (No. 46 Apexspeed.com / Entropy Cellars / Atlantic Racing Team with Team Roberts Ligier JS F3) to drive by. The trio endured a late-race restart, but still crossed the finish line in the same order—Sherlock, followed by Bowling and Roberts.

Notes of Interest:

With today’s victory, Titus Sherlock scored his sixth win of the 2025, and 10th of his career.

Jett Bowling earned his eighth podium of the season with his runner-up finish in Race 2.

Connor Roberts earned his second podium of the weekend, and third of 2025, with a third-place result.

Three teams were represented on the podium, with Crosslink Motorsports winning the race, Kiwi Motorsport finishing second and Atlantic Racing Team with Team Roberts finishing third.

“It was a good race,” said Sherlock after climbing from the car. “We got the lead on the first lap with a close move with Nicolas [Ambiado], and then just had the pace. We were really fast, so we just had to manage that one restart, but other than that, the car was really good. I’m really thankful for all the guys at Crosslink Motorsports for giving me such a good car.”

FR Americas is back on track tomorrow for their third and final race from CTMP. The lights go out at 11:40 a.m. ET, and the race will be streamed live on SpeedTour.TV. Live timing and scoring available on the Race Monitor app. Additional news and updates from the weekend will be posted on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.