Rosenqvist Overcomes Early Race Setback To Finish Seventh For MSR at Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (31 August 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing’s (MSR) NTT INDYCAR SERIES squad experienced all the emotions during Sunday’s season-ending Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at the Nashville Superspeedway oval, but in the end the team put a successful cap on its strongest-ever INDYCAR SERIES campaign.

Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) took his Maximum Metallica (SiriusXM channel 42) Honda to the seventh spot with a strong run in the second-half of the race while Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 ROOT Insurance Honda), had a potential podium dashed by a spate of late race issues which left him 19th.

The day’s results allowed MSR to establish new season-bests in the INDYCAR championship standings as Rosenqvist vaulted all the way to sixth in the final series points with his finish while Armstrong held on to eighth, marking the first time since joining the series in 2017 that both MSR machines finished the season in the top 10 in points.

It was nowhere near as easy as all that though, as Rosenqvist made his day harder on his way to the green flag, incurring a penalty for jumping the start, which dropped him from ninth to 26th place.

The 60 stand made a race-changing strategic decision to pit Felix early for the final stop of the race, putting him back out on track in clean air and able to pick up several positions, moving into the top 10. Armstrong had a strong run going in his final stint, climbing all the way to third where he stayed going into the final round of pit stops. Unfortunately in the closing laps a blocking penalty forced him to pit and dropped him out of contention.

But the incident failed to dull the team’s best INDYCAR SERIES season, as the Ohio-based team’s new season standards set in 2025 includes number of races led (10), times led (11), top-10 finishes (22), top-five finishes (six) and podiums while its drivers are both poised to earn MSR’s best-ever finishes in the series standings.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “It’s been an up and down weekend, we had lots of promise at time and we struggled at times and it was kind of the same in the race. I had a jump start, and it was kind of in the grey zone, it was what it was. I didn’t move through the cars in the back as quickly as I wanted, but then we made a few changes and it brought the thing alive. We were flying. The end of the race was really cool and happy we could get back to P7 in the end.”

Marcus Armstrong: “Disappointing end to a good day. We had driven forward to P3 from P14 and had a podium in sight. But I made a mistake in pit lane, so we had slower stop than usual. Then shortly after, got a drive-through penalty. It is what it is and I’m disappointed. But also really proud of our season and the 66 crew. 2026 should be great.”

