ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series East at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Bush’s Beans 200 Post-race Notes

Brent Crews (No. 18 Mobil 1 Toyota) scored his fourth ARCA Menards Series win of the season in Thursday’s Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Crews earned the General Tire Pole Award in qualifying and led all 200 laps on his way to the victory. His other victories came at Phoenix Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

The win was also Crews’ third ARCA Menards Series East victory of the season. His other East wins came at Rockingham Speedway and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Isaac Kitzmiller (No. 79 A.L.L Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet finished eighth to clinch the 2025 ARCA Menards Series East championship. Although he went winless on the season, Kitzmiller was a case study in consistency, finishing in the top ten in all eight races and claiming three top-five finishes. Kitzmiller’s eighth-place finish was his lowest of the season. He unofficially finished 17 points ahead of Tyler Reif (No. 23 Vegas Fastener / Sigma Performance Services Chevrolet), who finished in sixth.

With the win, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 team clinched the ARCA Menards Series East Owners Championship for the fifth consecutive season. It is the seventh owner’s championship for the organization, including 2022 run under the Kyle Busch Motorsports banner (2007, 2011, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025). The JGR team won six of the eight East races in 2025, three with Crews and three with Max Reaves.

Tristan McKee (No. 82 Gainbridge / Chevrolet Chevrolet) finished second in this third career ARCA Menards Series start. McKee won earlier in the season at Watkins Glen in his series debut. He was one position ahead of his Pinnacle Racing Group teammate Brenden “Butterbean” Queen (No. 28 Folsom Fence / BestRepair.net Chevrolet), who added eight points to his ARCA Menards Series championship points lead over Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet), who finished eleventh.

Leyland Honeyman, Jr. (No. 20 DPR Construction Toyota) finished fourth after being named to drive the Venturini Motorsports entry on Tuesday; it was Honeyman’s best career ARCA Menards Series start and his first career top-five finish in his sixth career series start.

Venturini Motorsports had three finishes among the top ten. Honeyman was joined by seventh-place Jake Finch (No. 15 Phoenix Toyota) and tenth-place Patrick Staropoli (No. 25 Syfovre Toyota). Their technical alliance partner Nitro Motorsports also had a solid night with Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 Bayshore Mortgage Toyota) in fifth.

Timmy Hill (No. 56 Hill Motorsports Toyota) was on his way to his first career top-five finish when a cut tire sent him into the turn four wall to bring out the final caution flag of the day on lap 193. Hill, who was uninjured in the crash, was instead relegated to 19th at the finish.

Last year’s Bush’s Beans 200 was slowed by caution flags 13 times for 87 laps. This year, the race was slowed just five times for 38 laps. The race was completed in 1 hour, 18 minutes and 5 seconds at an average speed of 82.651 miles per hour, which is a new track race record.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway. The race will be televised live on FS2 starting at 8 pm ET on Saturday, September 20. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available at ARCARacing.com.

