KALITTA REACHES TOP FUEL FINALS IN MAPLE GROVE TO BEGIN COUNTDOWN

Former world champion takes over Top Fuel points lead

MOHNTON, Pa, (Sept. 14, 2025) – For the fourth time this season, Doug Kalitta made the final round in Top Fuel, coming up just short of his third win in the 2025 NHRA season on Sunday at Maple Grove Raceway. Kalitta defeated Antron Brown, Tony Stewart and Steve Torrence on his way to the final round and has now claimed the Top Fuel points lead after the first race in the Countdown to the Championship. By Kalitta reaching the Top Fuel finals, Toyota has also made 12 straight final rounds in Top Fuel or Funny Car dating back to the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals in April.

Justin Ashley and Shawn Langdon were the other Toyota Top Fuel Dragsters to advance out of round one on Sunday.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps advanced to the semifinals, gaining ground on those in front of him in the points standings to begin the Countdown. J.R. Todd was eliminated in round one.

The NHRA Countdown to the Championship continues in next weekend at zMAX Dragway outside of Charlotte.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

Maple Grove Raceway

NHRA Nationals

Race 15 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Finalist W (3.779) v. A. Brown (3.839) W (3.787) v. T. Stewart (3.809) W (3.812) v. S. Torrence (3.830) L (4.717) v. S. Reed (3.844) Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W (3.766) v. J. Hart (3.804) W (3.835) v. J. Ashley (3.994) L (3.830) v. D. Kalitta (3.812) Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.761) v. S. Farley (6.176) L (3.994) v. S. Torrence (3.835) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.763) v. D. Foley (3.824) L (4.198) v. S. Reed (3.834) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (3.839) v. D. Kalitta (3.779)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Semi-finals W (3.950) v. J. Todd (5.976) W (3.974) v. J. Beckman (4.013) L (9.055) v. B. Alexander (4.608) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (5.976) v. R. Capps (3.950)

TOYOTA QUOTES

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Final Result: Finalist

Overview your race day for us.

“The car just smoked the tires in the final; it was a little unexpected, but it was cool for Shawn Reed to get his first win. It was an opportunity for sure, but it is what it is. The Kalitta Air guys, the DHL guys along with everybody from my team, worked together and we were able to get the spare car out (after the round two incident), which we hadn’t run before. The thing went right down the track, so it was a heck of an effort. I’m real proud of my Mac Tools Toyota guys. We’re looking forward to heading to Charlotte.”

Take us through what happened in the earlier incident.

“Yes, the left (front) was down or blew, or whatever. It was just unfortunate. Really happened so quick, there was nothing I could really do. We’ll drag our other car out and see if we can keep this thing going here (today). Fortunately, Tony (Stewart) and I are good. That’s really the main thing.”

Was that the first time you’ve had an incident like that in your career?

“That’s probably the worst one I’ve had. (I’ve) been very fortunate over the years and it’s all part of it.”

RON CAPPS, NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

FC Final Result: Semifinals

How would you describe your day and weekend?

“There’s a lot in the air here (Maple Grove), there always is. First round of the of the Countdown and you can just see it on everybody. It’s a lot of pressure, all of a sudden. We’ve always rolled into Reading (Maple Grove) as the first race and you know that you can’t win a championship here, but you can certainly put yourself out of winning it, and I’ve seen that before in the past. Been coming here a lot of years. With that being said, we didn’t qualify well. We didn’t make that one Friday night run where everybody got qualified well. But in typical championship fashion, Guido (Dean Antonelli, crew chief), we went out in the heat on Saturday, went second quickest, ran a 3.94 (elapsed time). (Started) bottom half of the field, first round Sunday, didn’t have lane choice. As a driver, it’s one of those times where you’re bailed out by the crew. Just a bizarre starting line, for me anyway in the car, but we got the win and it’s a tough team – J.R. Todd’s team. That’s somebody you’re going to have to battle for the championship. Then again, second round, did not have lane choice. Great run, and then right as I lifted off through all the finish line, it went kaboom. And it was big in the car, but it didn’t do as much damage as we saw in Phoenix and some other places. So, I was very lucky. We came back and the guys put the Carlyle body on it that we ran in Indianapolis. We felt great about going up for the semifinals, and I’m sure Guido will figure out what happened. Considering all that happen throughout the weekend, it’s not a bad start to the Countdown to get to the semifinals. You certainly love to be in the final round, but to move up in the points, and go to Charlotte within striking distance of one round of the points lead, is incredible.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.