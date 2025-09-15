COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP HITS HALFWAY POINT AT NAPA AUTO PARTS NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS IN ST. LOUIS

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 15, 2025) – Every NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series driver knows the importance of NHRA Countdown to the Championship and its six playoff races. The 14th NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals, Sept. 26-28, marks the halfway point of the playoffs and drivers have their sights set on a big weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis.

It is the 17th of 20 races during the 2025 season and the third of six races in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs, putting a premium on standout performances. All the star drivers in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will look to put on a show in front of a passionate St. Louis fanbase, one that has packed the standout facility year after year.

The weekend will be heavy on intensity and action, starting with nitro at night on Friday, as the second session features the 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph nitro machines under the lights. Racing continues with two more qualifying sessions on Saturday, leading into eliminations on Sunday, where every round – and every point – matters.

Last season, Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) each claimed wins, while this year’s race will once again be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage airing at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Schumacher is Top Fuel’s winningest driver, winning for the 88th time with his St. Louis triumph. Schumacher returned to racing this season in Indianapolis, joining Rick Ware Racing, while Doug Kalitta moved past regular-season champion and racing legend Tony Stewart in the opening round of the playoffs. Others to watch in St. Louis include Shawn Langdon, Justin Ashley, Brittany Force, and reigning champ Antron Brown.

Beckman took over for NHRA legend John Force last season and went on to win twice in the Countdown, including the NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals. This year, Beckman is second in points in a loaded field, trailing teammate and reigning Funny Car champion Austin Prock. He has an impressive seven wins this season, while multi-time champions Matt Hagan and Ron Capps are also close behind.

Glenn won last season’s race in St. Louis when he defeated Aaron Stanfield and the young standout has had a banner season in 2025, winning five times. That includes the playoff opener in Reading and he’ll look to stay on track for a first world championship while taking on KB Titan Racing teammate Greg Anderson, the reigning world champion, six-time champ Erica Enders, who has six St. Louis wins, and Matt Hartford.

Herrera won his second consecutive St. Louis race last season, defeating Chase Van Sant in the final round. Herrera won the regular season championship after winning five races, but John Hall opened the Countdown to the Championship with the win to make things tight in the class. Herrera has his eye on a third straight title, but he’ll have to get past Hall, six-time champion Matt Smith and teammate Richard Gadson.

The NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown, Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock. It is the final race of the season in Factory Stock Showdown and Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, music and more. Race fans at World Wide Technology Raceway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each driver racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the St. Louis event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, which includes interactive displays, merchandise, food, and fun.

NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 26, and the final two rounds on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 12:15 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 28. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Tickets may be purchased at the WWTR ticket office, by phone at (618) 215-8888, or online at www.wwtraceway.com. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information on NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

