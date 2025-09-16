NASCAR Track NewsNHRA
Autograph sessions give fans the chance to meet their favorite NHRA drivers up close, grab signatures, snap selfies and experience NHRA drag racing up close like never before. (CMS/HHP photo)

From Four-Wide History to Fan Favorite Moments:Top 5 NHRA 4-Wide Carolina National Can’t-Miss Attractions

  • From driver autograph sessions to Sunday’s SealMaster Track Walk, every ticket doubles as a pit pass for the ultimate fan experience at this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Carolina Nationals
  • Tickets, schedules and more can be found at zmaxdragway.com. Kids 12 and under are just $10

CONCORD, N.C., (Sept. 16, 2025) — NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship Playoffs at zMAX Dragway is firing up for a weekend of blistering racing, roaring engines and high-octane excitement! From the first-ever nitro-fueled four-wide playoff showdowns to jaw-dropping car displays, the NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals has something for every fan.

Whether you’re a die-hard drag racing enthusiast or just chasing the thrill, here are some full-throttle attractions fans won’t want to miss:

FOUR-WIDE RACING

Drag racing is reaching a whole new level this weekend. For the first time in history, NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship playoffs will feature a four-wide race at this fall’s Carolina Nationals. Four cars, side by side, battling for glory as strategy, speed and chaos collide on the strip like never before. Stakes are high, history is on the line and fans won’t want to miss a single second.

DRIVE AUTOGRAPH SESSIONS

Meet the stars of NHRA racing up close! From Top Fuel champions like Brittany Force, to racing legends like Tony Stewart, autograph sessions put fans shoulder to shoulder with the sport’s biggest names. Snap selfies, grab signatures and soak in the energy of the ultimate insider experience.

Friday, September 19

3 p.m.: Brittany Force Autograph Session – John Force Racing merchandise trailer

Saturday, September 20

9:30 a.m.: Mission Autograph Session – Mission Foods display
10 a.m.: Pro Mod Autograph Session – Nitro Alley stage
10 a.m.: John Force Racing Autograph Session – Cornwell Quality Tools display
10:30 a.m.: SCAG Racing Autograph Sessions – SCAG display

SEALMASTER TRACK WALK

This beloved tradition invites fans to get a ground-level view of what makes NHRA drag racing so epic. Sunday at 10 a.m., immediately before the start of the first-ever four-wide Countdown eliminations, the SealMaster Track Walk gives attendees the chance to walk the strip in a rare peek behind the curtain, see the surface up close and experience the anticipation before engines fire.

IN THE PITS

This weekend, every ticket is a backstage pass! Fans can step into the pits and watch crews prepare their favorite 11,000-horsepower nitro dragsters for the ultimate showdown and witness the precision, power and teamwork that goes into taming machines capable of 340 mph. Fans can also visit interactive vendor displays or grab their favorite driver merchandise form the Nitro Mall. From tuning and tire changes to gearing up with the latest souvenirs, the Nitro Alley experience puts fans up close to all the action.

CAR SHOW GALORE

Over in the zMAX Dragway Pavilion, fans can check out classic cars, custom builds, polished exteriors and jaw-dropping interiors at a one-of-a-kind car show Saturday and Sunday. Highlights include a collection from Blown Mafia, with Kannapolis-based Bradley Gray showcasing his full collection of super-charged vehicles, and East Coast Fuelers displaying their diverse mix of automotive excellence.

Fans can also arrive early for an extra dose of fun with Cars & Coffee at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Guests can mingle with fellow car enthusiasts, admire even more unique rides and start the weekend off with engines, excitement and a caffeine boost before the action on track begins.

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

