Front Row Motorsports: New Hampshire Motor Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Team

New Hampshire Motor Speedway Competition Notes

NHMS 301

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Event: Race 32 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.0-mile)

#of Laps: 301

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on USA/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team face the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Sunday. The one-mile, Loudon, New Hampshire track has brought a lot of memories to Gilliland over his racing career, including capturing the checkered flag in a K&N East Series race at the track in 2017.

Grillo’s Pickles will partner with Gilliland for the 301-lap event, bringing a bold new twist to their iconic green-and-white scheme through a collaboration with New York City–based graffiti artist, Snoeman. With a focus on aerosol murals and mixed media paintings, Snoeman has become known for his vibrant and uplifting storefront murals and paintings of quintessential New York people, places and things. With this collaboration, Snoeman brings his distinctive touch to the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse to this weekend’s race at New Hampshire. “Having Snoman add his unique style to the car is one of the coolest collaborations I have been a part of,” said Gilliland. “Working with Grillo’s and Snoman on this has been a blast and I can’t wait to show it off on track.” Fans can learn more about Snoeman by visiting thesnoeman.com and follow him on Instagram @thesnoeman.

“This is only my fourth Cup Series start at New Hampshire, but we have a good baseline of where we need to be at in order to bring home a good finish,” said Gilliland. “I’ve had some success at Loudon in the K&N East and Truck Series so hopefully we can add to that success with at a good result on Sunday.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES

For people who want freshness, Grillo’s is the pickle company that is changing the game. That’s because Grillo’s uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you’ve been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and consumed cold. You get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It’s fresh. Grillo’s offers mouthwatering bites nationwide with their selection of spears, chips, wholes and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com.

ABOUT SNOEMAN

Snoeman is a New York City based artist. He works in a wide range of mediums with a focus on aerosol murals and mixed media paintings. Inspired by the city, he has become known for his vibrant and uplifting storefront murals and paintings of quintessential New York people, places and things. Learn more at thesnoeman.com and follow him on Instagram @thesnoeman.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.