Front Row Motorsports: New Hampshire Motor Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Team
New Hampshire Motor Speedway Competition Notes
NHMS 301
Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025
Event: Race 32 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.0-mile)
#of Laps: 301
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on USA/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team face the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Sunday. The one-mile, Loudon, New Hampshire track has brought a lot of memories to Gilliland over his racing career, including capturing the checkered flag in a K&N East Series race at the track in 2017.
Grillo’s Pickles will partner with Gilliland for the 301-lap event, bringing a bold new twist to their iconic green-and-white scheme through a collaboration with New York City–based graffiti artist, Snoeman. With a focus on aerosol murals and mixed media paintings, Snoeman has become known for his vibrant and uplifting storefront murals and paintings of quintessential New York people, places and things. With this collaboration, Snoeman brings his distinctive touch to the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse to this weekend’s race at New Hampshire. “Having Snoman add his unique style to the car is one of the coolest collaborations I have been a part of,” said Gilliland. “Working with Grillo’s and Snoman on this has been a blast and I can’t wait to show it off on track.” Fans can learn more about Snoeman by visiting thesnoeman.com and follow him on Instagram @thesnoeman.
“This is only my fourth Cup Series start at New Hampshire, but we have a good baseline of where we need to be at in order to bring home a good finish,” said Gilliland. “I’ve had some success at Loudon in the K&N East and Truck Series so hopefully we can add to that success with at a good result on Sunday.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Landon Honeycutt
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES
For people who want freshness, Grillo’s is the pickle company that is changing the game. That’s because Grillo’s uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you’ve been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and consumed cold. You get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It’s fresh. Grillo’s offers mouthwatering bites nationwide with their selection of spears, chips, wholes and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com.
ABOUT SNOEMAN
Snoeman is a New York City based artist. He works in a wide range of mediums with a focus on aerosol murals and mixed media paintings. Inspired by the city, he has become known for his vibrant and uplifting storefront murals and paintings of quintessential New York people, places and things. Learn more at thesnoeman.com and follow him on Instagram @thesnoeman.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.