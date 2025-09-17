RCR Race Preview: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway… In 138 NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has recorded four wins. Clint Bowyer leads the organization with two victories (2007 and 2010) while Robby Gordon (2001) and Kevin Harvick (2006) also won with RCR at the Magic Mile. The Welcome, N.C., based team has 16 top-five and 43 top-10 finishes. Both of RCR’s Cup Series entries are looking for redemption at the track after Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch finished 33rd and 35th, respectively, in last year’s race following on-track incidents.

The Cowboy Way… The Carolina Cowboys, a professional bull riding team in the PBR Teams league, owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin with Austin Dillon serving as the team’s general manager, became the first team this season to sweep their home event by capturing event wins on Friday (vs. Missouri Thunder), Saturday (vs. Nashville Stampede) and Sunday (vs. Austin Gamblers) this past weekend in Greensboro. The weekend was highlighted by a walk-off win by Cherryville, North Carolina’s own Clay Guiton, who rode Bomb Diggity for eight seconds to earn 88.5 points and secure the win for Carolina. The Cowboys now head to New York for Maverick Days September 18, 19 and 20. For more information on the Carolina Cowboys, visit https://pbr.com/teams/carolina-cowboys, Carolina Cowboys on Facebook, @carolinacowboyspbr on Instagram, or @CARCowboysPBR on Twitter.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, September 21 beginning at 2 p.m. ET on USA and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR Cup Series practice (3 p.m. ET) and qualifying (4:10 p.m. ET) on Saturday will be broadcast on truTV. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway… Austin Dillon’s 15 NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway have been highlighted by two top-10 finishes, including an eighth-place result in July 2015 and, more recently, a ninth-place finish in 2023. Dillon has earned four top-five, and five top-10 finishes in six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track. He is a former New Hampshire Motor Speedway winner in the NASCAR Truck Series, winning the race from the pole position in 2015.

Remember When… Dillon’s 2015 NASCAR Truck Series win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway from the pole position was notable because it was the milestone 500th NASCAR Truck Series race. The 2010 Truck Series Rookie of the Year and 2011 Series Champion put on a dominating performance that included leading 80 laps in the No. 33 Chevrolet.

Get to the Points… Dillon, who punched his ticket into the 2025 Cup Series post season with a dominating performance and win at Richmond Raceway on August 16, was eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs following the Round of 16. He is currently ranked 14th in the standings.

Delivering Hope Year-Round: Toys for Tots Brings Joy to Millions of Children in Need… Toys for Tots, a 78-year-old National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to economically disadvantaged children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. Providing toys, books, and other gifts to disadvantaged children offers recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially, having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 314 million children in need. Because the need isn’t just at Christmastime, the Marine Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dreams of millions of disadvantaged children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to sign merchandise at the RCR Merch Trailer in the New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) Fan Zone on Saturday, September 20 at 1:30 p.m. Local Time. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet and get new RCR gear. Dillon is also scheduled to make a stop at the Toys for Tots display in the NHMS Fan Zone on Sunday, September 21 at 10:45 a.m. Local Time.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway like?

﻿“New Hampshire Motor Speedway is a flat mile. It’s a bigger short track. I always love going there. It’s a challenging place. You get to slip and slide around a little bit. The exit of Turn 2 is rough. The track has a lot of content, so finding a good balance in the race car is important.”

What’s the most challenging aspect of racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

“I think the most challenging part is the exit of Turn 2 just because of how rough it has gotten over there. There are some big bumps in Turn 3 as well, so dealing with the track content is probably the hardest part.”

What is RCR to you?

“RCR to me is family. Every time I come across the railroad tracks into the shop and see the men and women here that put all of the time and effort into these race cars and the history behind it. I love the history of RCR. I’ve been all over this place. Every wall. Every corner. It’s a place I’ve grown up my entire life at. I don’t think you can describe RCR in one word. It’s a lot of things. It’s heart.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway… Kyle Busch will make his 34th NASCAR Cup Series start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. Busch has three wins at the 1.058-mile New England speedway, scoring victories in 2006, 2015, and 2017, which is tied for most victories among active drivers. His most dominant win came in 2017 when he won the pole, led the most laps, and had an average running position of 1.43. The driver of the Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet has 11 top-five (tied for the most among active drivers) and 16 top-10 finishes in 33 previous Cup races at New Hampshire. He has led 1,134 laps in Cup Series competition at New Hampshire, second-best among active drivers. Busch has six wins in 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and owns three victories in NASCAR Truck Series competition at New Hampshire.

Did You Know? Busch is the most recent Cup Series driver to win from the pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2017).

About Morgan & Morgan… As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $25 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, Norfolk Southern and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at https://www.forthepeople.com/.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

What makes New Hampshire Motor Speedway so challenging?

“New Hampshire is a really tricky racetrack. It’s super flat and has bumpy characteristics to it as well. The asphalt has really gotten old over the years. It feels like racing over highway cracks, but those are all characteristics of a good racetrack. It’s just really challenging and very tough to pass. Everybody says it’s multi-groove. You could run three different grooves there, but there’s really only one that’s fast and that’s the middle one. It makes for a challenging Sunday.”

Why has New Hampshire Motor Speedway been so tough for you in the last few years?

“Unfortunately, for me, the last couple of years at New Hampshire have been a huge struggle. This new Next Gen car and I have just not gone well together at New Hampshire. It’s been easy for me to get in trouble because of the nature of the car, the way it rides, the bumps, and the different topography of the track at each end to make grip. It’s definitely a challenge of moving your line around in the corners to improve the balance of the car because this new car doesn’t like different angles and transitions very well.”

You’ve won five poles at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Why do you qualify so well there?

“I’m not really sure why I’ve had a good qualifying record there; it’s just always kind of worked out that way. I feel like qualifying at New Hampshire is important just because of track position because it’s so hard to pass, making sure you’re in good position at the start of the race just to keep your day simple. I’ve always kind of put an emphasis on qualifying to make sure we do well.”

What’s your mentality coming into this week and the remainder of 2025?

“We’ve got to win. We want to put ourselves and our No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in Victory Lane and it doesn’t matter if it’s at New Hampshire Motor Speedway or any week out, but the sooner the better.”