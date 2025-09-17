STAMPEDE OF SPEED BRINGS A TEXAS-SIZED SHOWDOWN TO PLAYOFFS WITH TEXAS NHRA FALLNATIONALS

ENNIS, Texas (Sept. 17, 2025) – As the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship playoffs hit crunch time, NHRA’s brightest stars head to Texas for the fifth annual Stampede of Speed and the main event of the 10-day extravaganza, the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals on Oct. 8-12 at the famed Texas Motorplex.

The NHRA FallNationals marks the 18th of 20 events and the fourth of six playoff races in 2025. This year will be a special one, as Texas fans will be treated to a celebration of 40 years of action at Texas Motorplex, along with all the added intensity of the playoff race and the incredible thrills of the 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph nitro machines.

The race has long served as a pivotal race in the Countdown and that will continue through a can’t-miss weekend in Dallas.

Throughout its 40 years, the NHRA FallNationals have been a must-see race and again serve as the main event and conclusion of the spectacular 10-day “Stampede of Speed” festival. The action kicks off on Friday with two qualifying rounds and “Friday Night Live,” which offers more than $40,000 in bonus money to drivers in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

The low qualifier under the lights on Friday night will net Top Fuel and Funny Car stars $15,000 each in bonus money, with $7,500 going to the quickest qualifier in Pro Stock and $5,000 in Pro Stock Motorcycle. That leads into two qualifying rounds on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday, where winners will be crowned at the legendary facility to close out a memorable 40th anniversary celebration of adrenaline-filled action.

In 2024, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won the Wally and the coveted Texas Motorplex cowboy hat. This year’s race will broadcast on FS1 and FOX, with eliminations taking place on FOX on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 2 or 4:30 p.m. ET, depending on local listings.

Top Fuel’s Ashley collected his third NHRA FallNationals win last season when he won over Clay Millican. Ashley has three wins in 2025, including most recently at Indy. He sits fourth in points, while 2023 world champion Doug Kalitta leads the way. Motorsports legend Tony Stewart is currently second, while Kalitta’s teammate Shawn Langdon is third and right in the thick of the championship mix.

Hagan won his fifth NHRA FallNationals Funny Car event last season over Ron Capps. Reigning champ Austin Prock leads the points after winning seven races this year, but there’s a host of contenders hot on his heels, including John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman, who sits second in points, as well as Phoenix Paul Lee and Reading winner Cruz Pedregon.

Five-time world champ Coughlin won at Texas Motorplex last season when he defeated Greg Anderson, who claimed his sixth Pro Stock world title in 2024. This season has been dominated by Anderson and KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn, who is the points leader. Glenn has five wins in 2025, including the playoff opener. Six-time world champ and Texas native Erica Enders has three wins at her home track.

Two-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champ Herrera won his second straight NHRA FallNationals last season over the six-time champ Matt Smith, who over the points lead in Reading following his runner-up finish to teammate John Hall. Herrera has five wins in 2025 and will be ready to take on Smith and his team in Dallas.

The Texas NHRA FallNationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers and begins racing on Wednesday, Oct. 8. The event is preceded by a Division 4 race in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series at the historic facility. The weekend will include the finale of the exciting Holley EFI Factory X category and the Jr. Dragster Shootout.

Fans will also be treated to the JEG’s Allstars event, which pits sportsman racers from across the country against each other for the ultimate drag racing battle, beginning on Friday, Oct. 10. The popular competition moved to the famed Texas Motorplex in 2023, the unique specialty race is back as a major highlight of the 2025 Stampede of Speed as one of most highly-anticipated sportsman events of the year.

Leading into the race weekend, fans can take part in several events as part of the massive 10-day Stampede for Speed festival. That includes the Stars of Texas Music Festival (October 3-5), the NHRA Divisional race (October 6-7), Stampede of Speed Shootout (October 7), and the popular NHRA FanFest at Railyard Park in downtown Waxahachie (October 9), where fans can meet and get autographs from all the top stars in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and the JEGS Allstars participants.

At the track, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage in the pits for Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Texas Motorplex can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans can congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction. They can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise and food.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:15 and 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 10, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 12. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, leading into eliminations on FOX at either 2 or 4:30 p.m. ET (check local listings).

To purchase tickets to the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex, call 800-668-6775 or visit tickets.texasmotorplex.com. For info about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.