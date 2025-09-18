S.I. Yachts and Casey Mears Announce Three-Race Partnership

Acrisure continues as a major associate sponsor

TATESVILLE, N.C. (September 18, 2025) – As Casey Mears inches closer to 500 NASCAR Cup Series starts, the Germain family and S.I. Yachts will continue to support his efforts, announcing they will serve as his primary sponsor at the final three races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. First displayed at Daytona in August, the S.I. Yachts livery will appear on Garage 66’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Talladega Superspeedway on October 19, Martinsville Speedway on October 26, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 2.

Global fintech insurance leader Acrisure will continue as a major associate sponsor. The Acrisure branding will be prominently featured on Mears’ No. 66 S.I. Yachts Ford Mustang.

Owned by Germain Motor Company, S.I. Yachts is one of the world’s oldest and largest dealers for Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks. It is dedicated to helping Mears achieve a feat only 47 other drivers in NASCAR history have accomplished: making 500 NASCAR Cup Series starts. The Bakersfield, CA, native is currently just nine starts shy of the milestone.

Mears’ former boss at Germain Racing is excited to share these special moments with his driver. From 2010 to 2016, Bob Germain and Casey Mears strolled the starting grid together, with the latter piloting the No. 13 Germain Racing NASCAR Cup Series entry. These days, Germain is excited to partner with and support his close friend as he pursues this prestigious achievement.

“We achieved significant success in NASCAR with two Truck Series Championships, and Casey played a key role in the development of our Cup Series program,” Germain said. “I’m proud that the years he spent driving our No. 13 car accounted for many of his Cup starts, and I’m happy we’re partnering in his pursuit of hitting 500. Casey and I have remained close over the years, and he was always one of our biggest supporters. He’s a great guy, and he’s always been genuine in how he lives his life, which is what I appreciate most.”

Acrisure’s auto-finance & insurance division offers vehicle protection programs, dealership insurance, and KARR security systems to approximately 3,000+ automotive dealership partners nationwide.

Vernon Leake, CEO of Acrisure Protection Group, said, “We look forward to supporting Casey’s success in these competitive races as he demonstrates our shared values and standards towards excellence and high performance.”

Mears remains appreciative of his former boss’s support and is excited that Acrisure is continuing its partnership.

“I’m excited we were able to put these three races together, and I appreciate the ongoing support from Bob Germain, S.I. Yachts, and Acrisure,” Mears said. “Given our close friendship, it’s touching that Bob is willing to invest in me after all these years; it shows his character and who he is as a person. It also means a lot that Acrisure continues to support us; they stepped up first this year at Martinsville and helped get this program started. Thanks to Carl Long and Garage 66 for all of their hard work because they’ve worked hard to ramp up and make it happen.”

Garage 66 team owner, Carl Long, a fixture in the sport for nearly three decades, is excited to continue fielding a car for Mears.

“This has been a great opportunity for Garage 66, and it’s been an honor to have Casey in our car and to work with S.I. Yachts and Acrisure,” Long said. “Casey is a top-tier driver who brings attention to detail and focus to everything he does, from the preparation of the pit equipment to the way the interior is adjusted. We appreciate S.I. Yachts and Acrisure’s trust in our team, and we’re committed to finishing the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season strong.”

About S.I. Yachts

S.I. Yachts, one of the largest and most successful new yacht dealers and yacht brokerage firms in the Northeast, has been assisting our customers into the boat of their dreams since 1964. Founded by Frank Bongiorno who retired after 60 years in the boating industry, S.I. Yachts is now owned by the Germain Motor Company. With 9 locations in the Northeast and Florida, S.I. Yachts offers a true north-to-south sales and service connection for all our seasonal cruising clients. S.I. Yachts is also known for our industry-leading service, allowing our yacht owners to enjoy the boating lifestyle all year long.

S.I. Yachts is a new boat dealer for premium brands such as Viking, Princess, Absolute, Prestige, Pardo Yachts, Valhalla Boatworks, and Scout Boats.

S.I. Yachts is a new boat dealer for premium brands such as Viking, Princess, Absolute, Prestige, Pardo Yachts, Valhalla Boatworks, and Scout Boats.

About Garage 66

Garage 66 is an American professional stock car racing team, co-owned by Carl Long, fielding the NASCAR Cup Series No. 66 entry out of Statesville, North Carolina. Competing previously under the MBM Motorsports banner, Garage 66 has been racing in the premier series of NASCAR since 2017.

For additional information, follow the team on social at Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.