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Justin Allgaier awarded O’Reilly Auto Parts Series pole at Charlotte

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Justin Allgaier was awarded the pole position for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Charbroil 300 at at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 23.

The event’s starting lineup was initially going to be determined through a single-car, single-lap qualifying session. A total of 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots would cycle around Charlotte Motor Speedway once to post the fastest lap amongst one another, and the competitor who posted the fastest single lap would be awarded the pole position.

Due to inclement weather, the event’s starting lineup was established through a qualifying metric formula per the NASCAR rule book. As a result, Justin Allgaier, driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro entry, was awarded the pole position. Allgaier, the 2024 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion from Riverton, Illinois, is currently leading in both the driver’s and owner’s standings. He is also coming off a runner-up result this past weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

Allgaier will share the front row with Corey Day, the latter of whom won last Saturday’s event at Dover and is ranked in fourth place in the driver’s standings.

Sam Mayer, Brandon Jones and Connor Zilisch will start in the top five, respectively. Austin Hill, William Sawalich, Sammy Smith, Ryan Sieg and Rajah Caruth complete the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

With 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, all made the main event. NASCAR was also hoping to hold a short practice session for all competitors, pending the wet-weathered forecast at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but the session was also canceled.

Earlier today, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ North Carolina Education Lottery 200 event at Charlotte was postponed a second time from 8 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET for Saturday. The Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 practice sessions are still scheduled to occur, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET, before the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Charbroil 300 follows suit at 5 p.m. ET.

Charlotte – Starting Lineup:

  1. Justin Allgaier
  2. Corey Day
  3. Sam Mayer
  4. Brandon Jones
  5. Connor Zilisch
  6. Austin Hill
  7. William Sawalich
  8. Sammy Smith
  9. Ryan Sieg
  10. Rajah Caruth
  11. Brennan Poole
  12. Sheldon Creed
  13. Anthony Alfredo
  14. Ross Chastain
  15. Jeremy Clements
  16. Austin Green
  17. Jesse Love
  18. Brent Crews
  19. Harrison Burton
  20. Andrew Patterson
  21. Dean Thompson
  22. Kyle Sieg
  23. Patrick Staropoli
  24. Carson Kvapil
  25. Taylor Gray
  26. Josh Bilicki
  27. Ryan Ellis
  28. Joey Gase
  29. Cole Custer
  30. Leland Honeyman Jr.
  31. Parker Retzlaff
  32. Nathan Byrd
  33. Blaine Perkins
  34. Dawson Cram
  35. Jeb Burton
  36. David Starr
  37. Lavar Scott
  38. JJ Yeley

The 2026 Charbroil 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, May 23, and air at 5 p.m. ET on the CW Network, PRN Radio and SiriusXM.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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