Justin Allgaier awarded O’Reilly Auto Parts Series pole at Charlotte

Justin Allgaier was awarded the pole position for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Charbroil 300 at at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 23.

The event’s starting lineup was initially going to be determined through a single-car, single-lap qualifying session. A total of 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots would cycle around Charlotte Motor Speedway once to post the fastest lap amongst one another, and the competitor who posted the fastest single lap would be awarded the pole position.

Due to inclement weather, the event’s starting lineup was established through a qualifying metric formula per the NASCAR rule book. As a result, Justin Allgaier, driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro entry, was awarded the pole position. Allgaier, the 2024 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion from Riverton, Illinois, is currently leading in both the driver’s and owner’s standings. He is also coming off a runner-up result this past weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

Allgaier will share the front row with Corey Day, the latter of whom won last Saturday’s event at Dover and is ranked in fourth place in the driver’s standings.

Sam Mayer, Brandon Jones and Connor Zilisch will start in the top five, respectively. Austin Hill, William Sawalich, Sammy Smith, Ryan Sieg and Rajah Caruth complete the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

With 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, all made the main event. NASCAR was also hoping to hold a short practice session for all competitors, pending the wet-weathered forecast at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but the session was also canceled.

Earlier today, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ North Carolina Education Lottery 200 event at Charlotte was postponed a second time from 8 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET for Saturday. The Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 practice sessions are still scheduled to occur, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET, before the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Charbroil 300 follows suit at 5 p.m. ET.

Charlotte – Starting Lineup:

Justin Allgaier Corey Day Sam Mayer Brandon Jones Connor Zilisch Austin Hill William Sawalich Sammy Smith Ryan Sieg Rajah Caruth Brennan Poole Sheldon Creed Anthony Alfredo Ross Chastain Jeremy Clements Austin Green Jesse Love Brent Crews Harrison Burton Andrew Patterson Dean Thompson Kyle Sieg Patrick Staropoli Carson Kvapil Taylor Gray Josh Bilicki Ryan Ellis Joey Gase Cole Custer Leland Honeyman Jr. Parker Retzlaff Nathan Byrd Blaine Perkins Dawson Cram Jeb Burton David Starr Lavar Scott JJ Yeley

The 2026 Charbroil 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, May 23, and air at 5 p.m. ET on the CW Network, PRN Radio and SiriusXM.