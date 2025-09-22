Berry Battles to Runner-Up Finish at New Hampshire

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse turned in a resilient performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, finishing second in the Mobil 1 301 after leading laps and showcasing race-winning speed throughout the day and rallying back from an early spin.

Berry rolled off from the third position and quickly moved into second, challenging Ford Racing teammate Joey Logano for the lead early. He remained near the front until a caution late in Stage 1 shuffled the order, and Berry finished fourth. Stage 2 brought adversity when contact from the No. 88 car sent Berry spinning on Lap 82, but he avoided damage and steadily worked his way back from outside the top 30 to finish the stage in 10th.

The final stage highlighted the team’s long-run strength as Berry charged back into the top five and moved into third by Lap 231. A timely caution with 60 laps to go allowed the No. 21 to restart as the race leader with 42 laps remaining, and Berry fought hard to the finish before coming home second behind Ryan Blaney, delivering a strong finish after string of unfortunate luck in recent weeks.

“I don’t know. We lacked a little bit of fire off, but, honestly, ever since the start of the race we were just mired in so much traffic,” Berry said about what more he needed to catch Blaney. “Our long run seemed really strong, so I think it could have gone a couple different ways. Still, it’s just a great day. We had a great car. Everybody did a great job. The pit stops were awesome and we have a lot to look forward to.”

Berry credited the car’s speed and the team’s persistence in bouncing back from the early spin.

“It was a grind for sure, but we had a really good car and we just chipped away at it,” he said. “We just kept putting four on it and kept moving forward and did it the old fashioned way. It was a lot of fun.”

The runner-up finish gave Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team a much-needed rebound and sets the stage to finish the season on a high note.

About Motorcraft®

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.”

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Ford Performance

Ford Performance is based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for Ford’s performance vehicle development and major racing operations globally, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO British GT, FIA World Rally Championship, Supercars Championship, World of Outlaws, Ultra4, SCORE-International, FIA Rally-Raid, Formula Drift, NHRA, Rebelle Rally, Thailand Super Series and our latest commitment in Formula 1 with RedBull Ford Powertrains. Ford Performance also maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit Performance.Ford.com or follow @FordPerformance on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok and YouTube.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.