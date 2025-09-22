RYAN BLANEY WINS AT LOUDON, PUNCHES TICKET TO ROUND OF 8

LOUDON, NH – September 22, 2025 – Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney won Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, marking his third win of the 2025 season and the 16th of his NASCAR Cup Series career. This victory also represents Ford’s 747th all-time win in NASCAR Cup Series history and the 106th Cup Series triumph for Team Penske with Ford.

“Congratulations to Roger, Michael, Jonathan, Ryan, and everyone at Team Penske on the race win at Loudon,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “The Team Penske cars were fast in practice and carried that speed throughout the race. It’s great to see Ryan, Jonathan, Ford, Team Penske, and the No. 12 team lock into the round of 8.”

“Yeah, probably the hardest 20 laps that I drove. I was trying to kind of bide my stuff and kind of pull Josh a little bit. And then he really started coming. I started to get super free. And it was all I could do to hold him off and try new lanes. And that was good racing and clean racing. Appreciate Josh for not throwing me the bumper when he could have. But what a cool day. What a cool weekend. Super fast car all weekend. So I can’t believe the 12 boys. They’re unbelievable. Really have been strong to start the playoffs and it’s great to get a win in the first race of this round,” commented Blaney.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano started the Mobil 1 301 from the pole position, with teammate Ryan Blaney in P2 and Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry in P3. On lap 53, Blaney took the lead and maintained it through the end of the stage, crossing the line just 0.264 seconds ahead of Logano for the Stage 1 win.

Stage 2 of the race was defined by multiple cautions shuffling the running order and pit stop strategy became a major factor as crews weighed two-tire versus four-tire calls to gain track position. On the last caution of the stage, Joey Logano won the race off pit road and held on to the lead to secure the Stage 2 win. With 39 laps remaining in the race, Ryan Blaney passed Josh Berry and maintained the lead, scoring his third win of the season and securing a spot in the Round of 8. Ford drivers Josh Berry, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney combined to lead 273 of 301 laps in the race.

Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry finished in P2 and Team Penske’s Joey Logano finished in P4.

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series both travel to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend.

42 CHAMPIONSHIPS – 483 WINS – 448 POLES

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, NC consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities – Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class AS9100 Rev D/ISO 13485 certified CNC manufacturing facility. The company’s core business includes designing, building and testing purpose-built race engines.

Ford Performance in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide race winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.