The Best Upgrades to Give Your Daily Drive a More Enthusiast Edge

If you’ve gotten tired of riding your old reliable but secretly thirst for something flashy, you’re not alone. While you may not be able to buy yourself a sports car anytime you get the itch, you can do something more practical: performance upgrades.

There’s a massive market for this, and as Grand View Research notes, the automotive aftermarket industry was worth over $468.91 billion in 2024. By 2030, it’s set to increase at a 3.8% CAGR to be worth over $589.01 billion.

In this article, let’s find out some of the best upgrades that you can give even your regular car for a little more driving novelty.

Upgrade Areas That You Will Experience

There are some upgrades where, after the initial few days, you quickly forget that you even have it. Spoilers, lip kits, and cosmetics are good examples of these. If you want your ride to start feeling noticeably different, you’ll need to focus on areas that affect performance.

One of the best ways that you can achieve this is with suspension tuning upgrades. With suspension & coilover installations by RevTech Performance, for example, you are able to handle sharp corners with a little more confidence. This makes it a great choice for the weekends when you might like to take out your ride for a little practice driving.

Likewise, another performance-focused area that you can look at would be Nitrous Oxide. As HowStuffWorks explains, when nitrous oxide (N20) is heated to 570 degrees F, it turns into oxygen and nitrogen. That extra oxygen allows for more fuel injection and a serious boost to horsepower.

The good news is that NOS can work with most cars and simply involves mounting the NOS bottle, running a line to the carburetor, and setting the nitrous plate up. Of course, you will have to double-check the legality in your specific state.

Don’t Sleep on Tires Upgrades

Any extra power you have is going to be pointless if you’re still running stock wheels. Pros understand that traction is the foundation that needs to come before anything else. Since we’re settling into winter, you should definitely consider a new set of winter tires.

According to Steve Bourassa, a director of product at one tire company, a common misconception about winter tires is that they’re for snow and ice. However, he explains that winter tires are essential for good grip in cold weather, regardless of wet or dry conditions.

Besides winter tires, which are a little more on the utilitarian side, you could lean into racing tires. On that note, have you ever wondered what would happen if you dropped a set of F1 tires on a regular car?

Well, according to Jacob Lyons from HotCars.com, F1 tires are made from a compound much softer than regular tires. This is to keep F1 cars on the track and not skid out during braking or cornering. When placed on regular cars, you’ll notice some insane grip strength. However, you’ll also run into oversteering issues, and they wouldn’t be the most comfortable.

But F1 tires are probably not going to be a realistic buy, as a single set only gives you 50 miles for a whopping $2,700!

Lean into Nostalgia and Your Love for Motorsports

Sometimes, upgrades that remind you of the motorsport culture are all that matter. They don’t even have to add 10% to your speed or acceleration. Motorsport culture very much has a strong following today.

According to one survey highlighted by USA Today, 70% of Gen-Z respondents watched or engaged with F1 content every day. Meanwhile, 94% said they planned to follow F1 over the next five years. With over 52 million fans in America alone, motorsports is clearly close to many people’s hearts.

This is why upgrading parts like exhausts is still worth it. For many, just the sound of a power exhaust note is enough to put a smile on their face. What could be better than getting into your ride and hearing a deep rumble before heading off to work?

At the end of the day, you can very much take a regular vehicle and make it feel a little more powerful. That’s one of the best things about car mods. There are simply so many aftermarket options available that if you have a liberal budget, you can legitimately go nuts. Just make sure you’re not breaking any laws and drive safely.