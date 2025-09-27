Cadillac locks out front row again

Nos. 12 and 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.Rs qualify 1-2 in Fuji

OYAMA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2025) – Alex Lynn earned the third pole of the season in the No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R and received a special gift for the effort.

Lynn set the standard in the 10-minute Hyperpole session for the 6 Hours of Fuji with a blistering lap of 1 minute, 28.236 seconds on the .2835-mile, 12-turn circuit in the shadow of Mount Fuji to secure the top spot for team in the past four FIA World Endurance Championship races.

Earl Bamber was nearly as quick in the No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R, V-Series.R, putting the sister car second with a best lap of 1:28.675 to make it an impressive Cadillac 1-2 for the third time this season.

﻿Cadillac, which also started on pole in the 2024 six-hour race, has led the field to the green flag 34 times since joining IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship prototype competition in 2017. Cadillac is in its third WEC season – totaling 22 races – and first with Hertz Team JOTA.

“Congratulations to the No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R on securing pole position in qualifying for the 6 Hours of Fuji,” said John Roth, vice president, Global Cadillac. “We’re thrilled with today’s results and look forward to being back on the track ready to compete for the overall win Sunday.”

Lynn received a commemorative helmet with the names of every pole winner through the WEC’s 100 races. The green flag waved on the WEC’s inaugural season on March 17, 2012, at Sebring International Raceway.

With strong pace resulting in positives each of the past four races, the team behind the Nos. 12 and 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.Rs is optimistic entering the penultimate race of the eight-event campaign. Pole for the No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R in July at Interlagos resulted in Cadillac’s maiden WEC victory. Lynn, Norman Nato and Will Stevens registered a fourth-place finish in June in the 24 Hours of Le Mans after earning pole – the first for an American manufacturer since 1967.

The No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R entry has transferred to Hyperpole in six of the seven races and has been at the points table in each race. The trio is seven points out of third in the Drivers Championship.

Bamber will share driving duties with Sebastien Bourdais and Jenson Button. The No. 38 hybrid racecar has also participated in Hyperpole in six of the seven races.

Cadillac is four points out of second in the Manufacturers Championship standings.

Unique vantage point to watch the race

What they’re saying

No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R

Alex Lynn: “Third pole in four races. Honestly, it was a great feeling. The car was amazing, the team is amazing, and we did the job. I love this kind of scenario, the qualifying. The car is just amazing right now. Let’s go win tomorrow.”

What were you doing to get the lap time out of the car?

“Tires are the key. We’ve been working hard all weekend on outlap and our prep lap and make sure the car is in the right window to deliver the outcome we wanted. The competition has been very, very strong, so with that being said we had to work very hard to give ourselves the chance to be here.”

Almost a half-second clear of the rest of the field. Was that a surprise?

“Yes, because yesterday I didn’t have a good feeling with the car. I thought a couple of other brands looked very fast, and I think we had to revert a little bit to a car that we knew for qualifying. I think we’ve made really big steps to the car in the race, but we went back to sort of our Sao Paulo-type car for qualifying. This morning in FP3 I had a much better felling and confidence.”

Third pole in four races. What is the satisfaction like in the team?

“I think you also push each other a lot. You know the driver on the other side of the garage is going to deliver a lap. You, of course, don’t want to be the second car. It’s just human nature that you want to improve. So, I think we’ve been seeing a little bit of that when it comes to the 12 and 38. The is. A nice, natural competition to improve, and I think that keeps pushing all of us forward.”

Prospects for the race tomorrow? What are you going to be concentrating on?

“I think 12 months on the picture of Cadillac Racing has changed a lot. I would say that today was quite important to get the car up front because I think we have very strong race pace, as well as other cars. But I do feel confident we have good race pace and can race at the front for the whole six hours. Today was a big job to put ourselves in a good position and tomorrow we I think we can have a good race.”

No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R

Earl Bamber: “Really good for the team, another front row lockout. Mega lap for Alex. Outside of the garage we keep building and building. We managed to get quite close to the front in Austin from starting from the back, so here I think we can manage to race. The Caddy was good last year, and I think we’ll be good again. Hopefully, we can get solid points for the manufacturer championship. (Keys to race) I think staying in clean air and managing the tire deg as well will be really critical. We have good knowledge, do a few tweaks tonight and see what we got.”

