AM Racing | Harrison Burton Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ October Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ | Blue Cross NC 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): DEX Imaging

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 079

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 11th (-8 below cutline)

2025 Owner Points Position: 13th

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, continuing his relationship as a driver of the Ford Blue Oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Best with DEX: DEX (DEX Imaging) will continue its long-standing partnership with Harrison Burton and join AM Racing for several races this season, including Saturday afternoon’s 67-lap challenge at “America’s Home for Racing.”

DEX Imaging is the largest independent dealer of document imaging technology in the United States. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions in the industry, such as Konica Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh, Xerox, and Kyocera, with annual revenue exceeding $500 Million.

What makes DEX unique is its people, whose combined knowledge of cutting-edge business technologies and depth of service experience are unmatched. DEX Imaging’s success is directly tied to its mission: to help customers of all sizes drive down document-related expenses while improving productivity.

● Xfinity Series Playoffs Elimination Race: With their finish in last month’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., Harrison Burton and AM Racing secured the final berth in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, clinching the 12th and last remaining spot for the seven-race dash to the Championship 4 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in early November.

Heading into the third and elimination race of the Round of 12, Burton is seeded 11th in the Playoff standings, eight points below the elimination cutline in eighth, currently occupied by Jesse Love.

The Playoff journey began four weeks ago under the lights at The Last Great Colosseum, Bristol Motor Speedway and continued last weekend at Kansas Speedway, where the team finished 20th after struggling with the balance of their race car throughout the 200-lap race.

The opening round concludes with the final road course event of the year at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL™ on Saturday, October 4.

No matter what unfolds over the seven-race Playoff stretch, Burton and AM Racing are guaranteed a top-12 finish in the championship driver standings.

At the conclusion of all 33 events on the 2025 Xfinity Series schedule, the No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang will rank no worse than 12th in the final points rundown.

This significant milestone marks the first time AM Racing has advanced into the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.

The organization launched its full-time Xfinity Series program in 2023 and, in just its third season of competition, has earned the opportunity to contend for a championship.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL™ Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL™ will mark Harrison Burton’s fourth career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 2.28-mile ROVAL™.

In his three previous Xfinity appearances, Burton has delivered a track-best 13th-place effort in the 2019 Drive for the Cure 250 after starting 13th for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Overall, he carries an average Xfinity finish of 20.3 at the track.

Beyond Xfinity competition, the Huntersville, N.C. native has also made three NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Charlotte ROVAL™, earning a best finish of 20th after rolling off 26th in the 2024 Bank of America Roval 400 while driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Charlotte, Burton has 103 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 28 top-five and 59 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.6 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 103 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● AM Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Overview at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL™: This weekend’s Blue Cross NC 250 will mark AM Racing’s third career NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

In the team’s two previous outings on a racetrack that combines elements of a road course and a traditional oval, their best track performance came in 2024 when Dylan Lupton finished 27th, after being collected in a late race fender bender.

Collectively, AM Racing holds an average finish of 32.5 in its Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ Xfinity efforts.

On tracks featuring a road course layout, the Statesville, N.C.-based organization has logged 16 Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by four top-10 finishes, with an average result of 23.1.

● Just Married: Before Harrison Burton shifts his complete focus to Saturday’s Blue Cross NC 250, he celebrated a significant life milestone off the track — marrying his longtime girlfriend, Jenna Petty, in a beautiful South Carolina wedding on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The newlywed Burtons, who tied the knot in Bluffton, will celebrate their honeymoon following the conclusion of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in early November.

● Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 300 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series journeyed to Kansas Speedway for the middle event in the opening round of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.

For Harrison Burton and the AM Racing team, momentum from a strong seventh-place finish two weeks prior at Bristol Motor Speedway fueled optimism heading into the Kansas Lottery 300. However, the No. 25 AirBox Ford Mustang struggled with balance from the start of practice until the checkered flag.

After qualifying 18th on Saturday morning, the team was forced to start from the rear after detecting an oil leak following time trials. Undeterred, Burton charged forward once the green flag dropped, slicing through the field and quickly establishing himself inside the top 20.

Despite repeated adjustments, Burton continued to wrestle with the handling of his Ford Mustang and was unable to find the grip needed to advance further.

The team opted for a strategic gamble by staying out longer than scheduled, hoping for a caution, but the yellow flag came just after Burton completed his pit stop — leaving him trapped a lap down.

Fighting through the adversity, Burton held his ground and delivered a 20th-place finish after 200 laps of competition.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 84 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will serve as crew chief for his 33rd career NASCAR Xfinity Series race — and his first race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL™ in a leadership role on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 32 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

﻿Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™: “I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of the ROVAL because it’s such a unique mix of road course and oval racing.

“My results here in both Xfinity and Cup haven’t always shown the effort we’ve put in, but I feel like every time I come back, I learn something new.

“This weekend is especially important with it being a Playoff elimination race, and we know what’s on the line. Our AM Racing team has worked hard to make sure we bring a fast No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang to Charlotte.

“If we can stay out of trouble, execute on pit road and maximize every stage, I believe we can put ourselves in a position to advance.”

On Keys to Success at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™: “The ROVAL is all about balance and discipline. You have to be aggressive enough to attack the infield corners and the braking zones, but patient enough to keep your track position and not overdrive the track.

“Strategy and pit execution will play a huge role too, because cautions can flip this race upside down in a hurry. For us, the key is to minimize mistakes, maximize stage points and be in position late.

“If we can do those things with our No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang, I feel confident we can give ourselves the best chance to keep our Playoff run alive.”

On Expectations for the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™: “My expectation is for us to go to Charlotte and compete with everything we’ve got. The ROVAL is a tough place that can throw a lot at you, but I feel like our AM Racing team is prepared for the challenge.

“We know what’s at stake with this being a Playoff elimination race, and the goal is simple — maximize every lap, every stage and put ourselves in position to fight at the end.

“If we can execute the way I know we’re capable of, I believe we can deliver the type of finish that keeps our season moving forward.”

On the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Elimination Round at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™: “The ROVAL is a tough place for a cutoff race because so much can happen in such a short amount of time. It’s an elimination race, so the intensity is going to be through the roof, but that also creates opportunity.

“We’re still in the ballgame for sure. We’re not gonna quit, that’s for sure. Even if we were 40 points down, we’re gonna go down swinging.

“We just really needed a good weekend here to feel comfortable, but now we’re gonna be uncomfortable for the next week or so. Hopefully, that will push us to be the best we can be.

“For us, the mindset is clear — control what we can, avoid the mistakes that can take you out of contention, and capitalize when others slip up.

“Our AM Racing team has worked so hard to get to this point and I want nothing more than to reward them with a strong performance that keeps our Playoff hopes alive heading into the next round.”

On Making the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with AM Racing: “Making the Playoffs means a lot to me personally, but even more so for everyone at AM Racing and for our marketing partners and everyone at Ford Racing.

“This is the team’s third year in the Xfinity Series, and to already be a Playoff contender shows how much progress has been made in a short amount of time. I’m proud to be the driver who gets to represent them on this stage.

“Ford has been behind me throughout my career, and being able to carry the Blue Oval into the postseason is something I don’t take for granted.

“Now the goal is to keep building on this and show what we’re capable of over these next seven weeks.”

On Kansas Speedway Finish: “We fired off the first run of the race and had to go to the back because we had a mechanical issue after qualifying. We got up through the field pretty good and felt good about our car and then after that we were horrible tight. I don’t know what to do to avoid that.

“I felt confident after the first run that we were gonna be probably a 10th-place car, which we would have taken that.

“It’s just frustrating to unload bad and then practice, qualify and race bad. It’s a goose egg on our end, so we’ll go back to the drawing board and go to the ROVAL with some aggression, trying to get in and go down swinging if we go down.”

Race Information:

The Blue Cross NC 250 (67 laps | 152.76 miles) is the 29th of thirty-three (33) races on the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Practice is set for Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ET, with qualifying immediately following at 12:40 p.m. ET. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local in the Eastern Time Zone.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.