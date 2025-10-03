ERIK JONES SUPPORTS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS THROUGH THE WINDOW OF HOPE PROGRAM AT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

The driver of the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE will run the pink window net program to raise money for Breast Cancer for the third straight year

Jones will run two names of breast cancer heroes on his pink highlighted No. 43 Tri-State/Massey Motor Freight Toyota Camry XSE at the Charlotte ROVAL

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 3, 2025) – Erik Jones, driver of the No. 43 Tri-State/Massey Motor Freight Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, will support Breast Cancer Awareness Month for the third consecutive year through the Window of Hope program at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

The Erik Jones Foundation is once again executing the Window of Hope program at the Charlotte ROVAL to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month. Jones was passed down the program from former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch in 2023 and has continued the tradition of raising funds for breast cancer awareness and assistance. This weekend, each Cup Series team will run a pink window net during the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte to honor breast cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle.

“The Window of Hope program was an opportunity that got passed on to us from Kurt Busch and it fit perfectly with the Erik Jones Foundation,” Jones stated. “It’s close to our core values, and we raised over $50,000 in 2024 alone. I’m proud to be back doing it for a third year, and it means a lot that all of the teams get involved. It’s such a good cause that brings our NASCAR community together.”

To kick off the month Jones visited the speedway for its annual “Paint the Wall” event on Tuesday, Sept. 30 with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and over 100 breast cancer survivors. He discussed the Window of Hope program and unveiled his No. 43 Tri-State/Massey Motor Freight Toyota Camry XSE for the Charlotte ROVAL – on which the company chose to change its normal mint highlights for pink to honor the month.

“Paint the Wall is such a great event, and I’m so happy to be able to participate in it again,” Jones said. “It’s great to see all of the survivors out at Charlotte helping us paint the wall. My mom’s a breast cancer survivor so it hits close to home. She went through a battle about 10 years ago, and it’s near and dear to my heart, in a lot of ways.”

In addition to the pink accents on the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE, Jones will run two names on the driver side and passenger side of the door – highlighting two breast cancer heroes. On the passenger side, Jones will carry along Stephanie Virginia Ellen, a lifelong NASCAR fan who lost her battle to breast cancer in 2017. The last race she attended with her parents before her passing was in 2013 at Charlotte, and both of her parents will be in attendance this weekend.

On the driver’s side, Jones will honor his longtime manager and a family friend, Amy Stein. Stein has been a staple in the sport and Erik Jones’ career since 2016. She battled breast cancer in 2007 and has since beat the disease. She continues to advocate for early cancer detection on her own and through her help with Jones’ foundation.

“Cancer has probably touched most people, probably in some way, through a family or friend,” Jones explained. “They’ve known someone who’s went through that battle. I’m honored to have two names on my car who have battled it. These names tell both sides of the story, and I’m honored to help tell it.”

The Erik Jones Foundation will be auctioning off the signed pink window nets from the entire field during the Charlotte ROVAL weekend. The auction began on Wednesday, Oct. 1 and will end on Oct. 8. All proceeds will go toward a donation that will be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Superior Health Foundation in Michigan, and Charlotte Motor Speedway partner Atrium Health.

“This year, we decided to go with three different charities,” Jones explained. “We’re hitting the Charlotte, Michigan, and national communities with Superior Health Foundation, National Breast Cancer Foundation, and the track’s partner, Atrium Health. All of these organizations do such great work in helping raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and assistance”

The three organization recognize Jones’ commitment to early cancer prevention and his roots in both North Carolina and Michigan. The National Breast Cancer Foundation was founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor Janelle Hail. At the time of her diagnosis in 1980 at the young age of 34 years old, there was little information about the disease. After her treatment, Hail made it her goal to educate women and help them understand the importance of early detection through mammograms and regular checkups.

Superior Health Foundation is an organization from Jones’ home state of Michigan located in the Upper Peninsula. The foundation was created in 2012 following Duke LifePoint’s acquisition of Marquette General Health System with the vision to allow everyone to have the opportunity, support, and resources to achieve their optimal health and well-being. The organization supports breast cancer awareness through its Breast Health Fund, which provides financial assistance for screenings, diagnostics, and treatments to individuals with limited income in that area Michigan.

The third and final organization is Atrium Health which is a Charlotte Motor Speedway partner. Local to North Carolina, the healthcare system has been very active in the speedway’s breast cancer awareness month for years.

Fans can cheer Jones on in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. EDT on USA, MAX, PRN, and SiriusXM (Channel 90).

To learn more about the Erik Jones Foundation, visit ErikJonesFoundation.org.

About LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MC is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.