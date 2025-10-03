Corey Heim wins inaugural Truck pole at Charlotte Roval

Playoff contender Corey Heim claimed the pole position for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ inaugural running of the Ecosave 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (Roval) on Friday, October 3.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a single qualifying round, where the entered competitors were split into two groups after the event’s practice session. The competitors in each group were given 20 minutes to post a qualifying lap. After the time trials, the driver posting the overall fastest lap time is awarded the pole position.

During the event’s qualifying trials, Heim, who was the fastest competitor during the event’s lone practice session earlier on Friday, qualified in the second group and posted a pole-winning lap at 96.492 mph in 85.064 seconds.

With the pole, Heim, a Marietta, Georgia, native and driver of the No. 11 Mobil 1/TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro entry, notched his seventh Craftsman Truck Series pole of the 2025 season and the 14th of his career. The pole was also Heim’s third of the 2025 season on road courses after he previously started on the pole at Lime Rock Park and Watkins Glen International, both of which he proceeded to win the events.

Currently, Heim is one of eight Playoff contenders battling for one of four Championship 4 berths as Friday’s Charlotte Roval event marks the first of three events in the Playoff’s Round of 8. While Heim was left pleased with the pole, he now sets his sights on executing a smooth, methodical event in the series’ first race on the Roval that would enable him to secure an early berth to the Championship 4 round amid a dominant season highlighted with nine victories.

“It was a little bit of a guessing game with the trucks never have been to the [Charlotte] Roval in prior years,” Heim said. “[I’] Glad we could hit that setup on the dot and all the sim work we did leading up to the event with Toyota, which really translated well for us. I think track position’s going to be big here, mostly just to stay ahead of the chaotic mid-pack action and what not. It’s going to be tough to figure out strategy with flipping stages potentially and stuff like that, but glad that we could start [the weekend] off on a high note.”

Heim will share the front row with fellow Playoff contender Layne Riggs, the latter of whom clocked in his best lap at 96.261 mph in 85.268 seconds. Brent Crews and Playoff contenders Grant Enfinger and Kaden Honeycutt will start in the top five, respectively.

Connor Zilisch, a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series competitor who is making a one-race appearance in the series with Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST team and who was the fastest competitor in the first qualifying group, will start in sixth place, with his best lap occurring at 95.754 mph in 85.720 seconds. Rookie Giovanni Ruggiero, Corey LaJoie, Playoff contender Ty Majeski and Josh Bilicki will start in the top 10, respectively.

With five of eight Playoff contenders starting in the top 10, the remaining contenders that include Tyler Ankrum, Rajah Caruth and Daniel Hemric will start 11th, 18th and 34th, respectively. Hemric was unable to post a qualifying lap due to a broken suspension that occurred in practice

With 36 competitors vying for 36 starting spots, all of the entered competitors made the event.

Qualifying position, Best speed, Best time:

1. Corey Heim, 96.492 mph, 85.064 seconds

2. Layne Riggs, 96.261 mph, 85.268 seconds

3. Brent Crews, 96.228 mph, 85.297 seconds

4. Grant Enfinger, 96.196 mph, 85.326 seconds

5. Kaden Honeycutt, 96.010 mph, 85.491 seconds

6. Connor Zilisch, 95.754 mph, 85.720 seconds

7. Giovanni Ruggiero, 95.690 mph, 85.777 seconds

8. Corey LaJoie, 95.646 mph, 85.816 seconds

9. Ty Majeski, 95.563 mph, 85.891 seconds

10. Josh Bilicki, 95.491 mph, 85.956 seconds

11. Tyler Ankrum, 95.216 mph, 86.204 seconds

12. Bayley Currey, 94.965 mph, 86.432 seconds

13. Andres Perez de Lara, 94.954 mph, 86.442 seconds

14. Tanner Gray, 94.937 mph, 86.457 seconds

15. Connor Mosaic. 94.931 mph, 86.463 seconds

16. Parker Kligerman, 94.817 mph, 86.567 seconds

17. Matt Mills, 94.813 mph, 86.570 seconds

18. Rajah Caruth, 94.551 mph, 86.810 seconds

19. Dawson Sutton, 94.346 mph, 96.999 seconds

20. Chandler Smith, 94.016 mph, 87.304 seconds

21. Ben Maier, 93.924 mph, 87.390 seconds

22. Ben Rhodes, 93.911 mph, 87.402 seconds

23. Jake Garcia, 93.769 mph, 87.534 seconds

24. Matt Crafton, 93.743 mph, 87.559 seconds

25. Kris Wright, 93.656 mph, 87.640 seconds

26. Timmy Hill, 93.524 mph, 87.764 seconds

27. Jack Wood, 93.428 mph, 87.854 seconds

28. Wesley Slimp, 93.289 mph, 87.985 seconds

29. Mason Maggio, 92.215 mph, 89.005 seconds

30. Toni Breidinger, 92.093 mph, 89.127 seconds

31. Will Rodgers, 91.921 mph, 89.294 seconds

32. Spencer Boyd, 91.319 mph, 89.883 seconds

33. Tyler Tomassi, 90.730 mph, 90.446 seconds

34. Daniel Hemric, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

35. Josh Reaume, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

36. Carter Fartuch, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

*Bold indicates Playoff contenders.

The 2025 Ecosave 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road course is scheduled to occur on Friday, October 3, and air at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.