NASCAR at Charlotte Weekend Schedule and Highlights

NASCAR heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. It will be the final race in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12. At the conclusion of the Bank of America Roval 400, four drivers will be eliminated from championship contention.

Charlotte will mark the beginning of the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Friday, October 3

11:05 a.m.: Truck Series Practice

50 Minutes – FS2

12:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying

2 Groups – FS2

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series EcoSave 250 Race

Stages 20/40/67 Laps = 152.76 Miles

FS1/SiriusXM

Purse: $782,900

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, October 4

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice

50 minutes – CW App

12:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

2 Groups – CW App

2 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

2 Groups, 25 minutes each

TruTV/SiriusXM/PRN

3:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

2 Groups – TruTV/SiriusXM/PRN

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250

Stages 20/40/67 Laps = 152.76 Miles

CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,651,939

Post Xfinity Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, October 5 – NASCAR Cup Series

3 p.m.: Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 Race

Stages 25/50/109 Laps = 248.52 Miles

USA/HBO Max/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $9,797,935

Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

All times are Eastern.

Cup Series Highlights

This year will be the eighth time there has been a Cup Series Playoff race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Five different drivers have won a Cup Series Playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Chase Elliott (2019, 2020) and Kyle Larson (2021, 2024) top the list with two victories each. Ryan Blaney (2018), Christopher Bell (2022) and AJ Allmendinger (2023) have one win each.

Four different teams have won a Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Hendrick Motorsports is the only organization to have won multiple times (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2024).

Team Penske (2018), Joe Gibbs Racing (2022) and Kaulig Racing 2023 have one win each.

Cup Series Playoff Standings after Kansas

Ryan Blaney (locked into the Round of 8 (New Hampshire win) Chase Elliott (locked into the Round of 8 (Kansas win) Kyle Larson +54 ahead of 8th Denny Hamlin +48 Christopher Bell +44 William Byron +40 Chase Briscoe +21 Joey Logano +13 Ross Chastain -13 Bubba Wallace -26 Tyler Reddick -29 Austin Cindric -48

Xfinity Series Playoff Standings after Kansas

Brandon Jones (Win at Kansas) Connor Zilisch + 105 Justin Allgaier +68 Sam Mayer +43 Taylor Gray +16 Sheldon Creed +12 Carson Kvapil +9 Jesse Love +5 Nick Sanchez -5 (Behind 8th) Austin Hill -7 Harrison Burton -8 Sammy Smith -14

Truck Series Playoff Standings after New Hampshire