Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesTruck SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

NASCAR at Charlotte Weekend Schedule and Highlights

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

NASCAR heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. It will be the final race in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12. At the conclusion of the Bank of America Roval 400, four drivers will be eliminated from championship contention.

Charlotte will mark the beginning of the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Friday, October 3

11:05 a.m.: Truck Series Practice
50 Minutes – FS2
12:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying
2 Groups – FS2
3:30 p.m.: Truck Series EcoSave 250 Race
Stages 20/40/67 Laps = 152.76 Miles
FS1/SiriusXM
Purse: $782,900
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, October 4

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice
50 minutes – CW App
12:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
2 Groups – CW App

2 p.m.: Cup Series Practice
2 Groups, 25 minutes each
TruTV/SiriusXM/PRN
3:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
2 Groups – TruTV/SiriusXM/PRN
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250
Stages 20/40/67 Laps = 152.76 Miles
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,651,939
Post Xfinity Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, October 5 – NASCAR Cup Series

3 p.m.: Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 Race
Stages 25/50/109 Laps = 248.52 Miles
USA/HBO Max/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $9,797,935
Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

All times are Eastern.

Cup Series Highlights

This year will be the eighth time there has been a Cup Series Playoff race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Five different drivers have won a Cup Series Playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Chase Elliott (2019, 2020) and Kyle Larson (2021, 2024) top the list with two victories each. Ryan Blaney (2018), Christopher Bell (2022) and AJ Allmendinger (2023) have one win each.

Four different teams have won a Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Hendrick Motorsports is the only organization to have won multiple times (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2024).

Team Penske (2018), Joe Gibbs Racing (2022) and Kaulig Racing 2023 have one win each.

Cup Series Playoff Standings after Kansas

  1. Ryan Blaney (locked into the Round of 8 (New Hampshire win)
  2. Chase Elliott (locked into the Round of 8 (Kansas win)
  3. Kyle Larson +54 ahead of 8th
  4. Denny Hamlin +48
  5. Christopher Bell +44
  6. William Byron +40
  7. Chase Briscoe +21
  8. Joey Logano +13
  9. Ross Chastain -13
  10. Bubba Wallace -26
  11. Tyler Reddick -29
  12. Austin Cindric -48

Xfinity Series Playoff Standings after Kansas

  1. Brandon Jones (Win at Kansas)
  2. Connor Zilisch + 105
  3. Justin Allgaier +68
  4. Sam Mayer +43
  5. Taylor Gray +16
  6. Sheldon Creed +12
  7. Carson Kvapil +9
  8. Jesse Love +5
  9. Nick Sanchez -5 (Behind 8th)
  10. Austin Hill -7
  11. Harrison Burton -8
  12. Sammy Smith -14

Truck Series Playoff Standings after New Hampshire

  1. Corey Heim +69
  2. Layne Riggs +22
  3. Daniel Hemric + 1
  4. Ty Majeski +0
  5. Tyler Ankrum +0
  6. Grant Enfinger -3
  7. Rajah Caruth -5
  8. Kaden Honeycutt -7
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
The Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Outlook

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Charlotte Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:40
Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott and Brandon Jones prevail at Kansas Speedway
03:35
Video thumbnail
NCS Kansas Speedway Race Winner Chase Elliott Post Race Q&A
13:42
Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Playoff race at Kansas, advances to Round of 8
01:47

Latest articles

SIX NHRA MISSION FOODS DRAG RACING SERIES DRIVERS ELIGIBLE FOR 2025 ROOKIE OF THE...

Official Release -
NHRA officials announced the six NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing competitors currently in contention for the 2025 NHRA Rookie of the Year award.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Official Release -
With a 12th-place finish at the Kansas Speedway last Sunday, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team look to carry that momentum to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler...

Official Release -
The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will start the Round of 8 for the series' playoffs this Friday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 10.01.25

Official Release -
NASCAR returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend to take on the 2.32-mile ROVAL course where all three national series are competing.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category