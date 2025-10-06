NASCAR Cup PR

AJ Allmendinger Finishes Ninth at the Charlotte ROVAL

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

ROVAL Finish Marks Allmendinger’s Seventh Top-10 Finish in 2025

Lexington, N.C. (October 5, 2025): After a weekend of top tier speed from the No. 16 team, AJ Allmendinger scored another top 10 finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Unloading Saturday at the top of the practice scoreboard and ultimately qualifying ninth, the team carried confidence to compete at the front of the field during Sunday’s hometown race.

A strategy call by crew chief, Trent Owens, brought Allmendinger to pit road for scheduled service twice in the opening stage. By splitting the stage, Owens and the No. 16 team put Allmendinger in the lead for the start of Stage 2.

Allmendinger led a total of 13 laps before being passed for the lead and coming to pit road to continue the team’s race strategy.

In the final stage while running in sixth, Allmendinger reported his No. 16 Chevy was handling freer than it had all day. Opting to gamble, Owens called Allmendinger to pit road on lap 81 to prevent from losing track position with an ill-handling Chevy. Allmendinger cycled back into the top 10 as the strategy played out and continued to gain positions as the laps winded down.

On the final lap, Allmendinger was making the pass for seventh place when he was clipped by a competitor, spinning him around in the final corner. The No. 16 crossed the finish line ninth, in reverse, earning their seventh top-10 of 2025 in dramatic fashion.

“A respectable day for our team but obviously having AJ’s talent at the ROVAL, we expect more,” said Owens. “Our car was fast in the early laps of a tire run but tire wear was a little excessive requiring us to pit one more time than originally planned. Proud of team though and AJ’s driving. Top-10 finishes in this garage are always an achievement, but we want more.”

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

