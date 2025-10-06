NASCAR Cup PR

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Bank of American ROVAL 400

No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Start: 9th
Stage 1 Finish: 16th
Stage 2 Finish: 13th
Finish: 9th

AJ Allmendinger qualified ninth for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. The No. 16 maintained position and came to pit road for scheduled service on lap 12 and again on lap 22, ending the stage in 16th plac. This put him in position to start Stage 2 from the lead. Allmendinger maintained the lead until lap 41 when he was passed and opted to come to pit road for service. Battling a loose handling Chevy, the team flipped the second stage and restarted the final stage in sixth place, but quickly took over fourth place. After Allmendinger reported he had used up his tires, Crew Chief, Trent Owens made the decision to gamble and bring Allmendinger to pit road on lap 81. He drove back up to sixth before coming to pit road for the final time with 14 laps remaining. On the final lap while making a pass for seventh place, the No. 16 was clipped by a competitor, causing him to spin in the final corner. Allmendinger crossed the line backwards and earned a ninth-place finish.

No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Start: 16th
Stage 1 Finish: 10th
Stage 2 Finish: 11th
Finish: 27th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Sea Best Chevy team started the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway from the 16th position and finished Stage 1 in 10th and stage 2 in 11th. Unfortunately, during the final stage, under the lap 58 caution, the No. 35 made hard contact with Dillon to show his displeasure of a racing incident on a previous lap. The contact caused damage to the No. 10 and broke the right front tire. Dillon continued the race, running competitive laps, but was unable to advance through the field and finished the race in the 27th position.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

