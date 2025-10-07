HFT Advance | Las Vegas II

Las Vegas II Event Info:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles, Stages: 80-165-267

TV: USA

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 2 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 3:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 7:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 5:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts its annual fall race date this weekend with now just four races remaining in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series season.

Sam Mayer sits fourth in the playoff standings with 3016 points, +2 points to the cutline, while Sheldon Creed is in eighth place with 3003 points, -13 points below the cutline.

Mayer (10.8) holds the second highest average finish among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind only Connor Zilisch (7.9).

Mayer has finished inside the top five in five of his previous nine starts and has tied his career-high with 13 top-five finishes this season (also 2023).

Mayer (7.1) also has the third highest average starting position among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind Zilisch (6.0) and Justin Allgaier (6.7).

He has started inside the top 10 in each of his last nine starts dating back to his lone pole of the season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in late July.

Creed enters the Round of 8 in the playoffs with top-10 finishes at each of the three tracks earlier this season including Las Vegas (10th), Talladega (9th) and Martinsville (2nd).

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: HaasTooling.com

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Ollie’s

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Las Vegas (Cup)

Starts: 8

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Custer makes his ninth Cup start at Las Vegas this weekend, with his best finish at the track coming in the 2020 fall race when he drove up to 16th after starting in the 22nd position.

Earlier this season Custer finished 26th at LVMS.

He has started inside the top 20 in two races and has an average starting position of 23.9.

Creed at Las Vegas (Xfinity)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 4

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his eighth Xfinity start at Las Vegas on Saturday, where he has four career top-10 finishes. His best result came in his debut race at the track in 2022 where he finished P7, and he finished 10th this spring.

He has started inside the top-10 in three of seven career races at LVMS, and holds an average starting position of 16.3.

Creed was the biggest mover in last season’s fall race, as he finished 9th after starting 38th following an engine change that sent him to the rear.

Mayer at Las Vegas (Xfinity)

Starts: 8

Wins: —

Top-10s: 4

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his ninth Xfinity start at Las Vegas this weekend, where he matched his best career result at the track this spring with a P5 finish (also fall of 2023).

His best career starting position is ap4 last fall, and he boasts an average qualifying effort of 9.4. Mayer has NOT started outside the top 15 in eight career races at LVMS.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 33rd): Custer is 33rd in the Cup Series points standings with 413 points heading into the Las Vegas this Sunday.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 4th, 00: 8th): Mayer sits fourth in the playoff standings with 3016 points, +2 points to the cutline, while Creed is in eighth place with 3003 points, -13 points below the cutline.