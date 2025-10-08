Tyler Reif Set for NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Debut with Niece Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway

Salisbury, NC (October 8, 2025) – ARCA Menards Series standout Tyler Reif has joined Niece Motorsports to make his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) debut in the series’ season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Reif, a native of Henderson, Nevada, eyes his NCTS debut on the heels of a runner-up finish in ARCA Menards Series East points. In a season where he picked up five top-10s in eight starts, Reif proved to be a strong championship contender in his rookie campaign with Sigma Performance Services.

The 18-year-old cut his teeth on the iconic short tracks of the west coast as he progressed through the ranks in U.S. Legends Cars, Jr. Late Models, and Pro Late Models before graduating to the ARCA platform. Reif is also a past winner of the Chilly Willy 150 Super Late Model race at nearby Tucson Speedway.

In 2023, Reif put his name on the map after winning in his ARCA national debut at Phoenix Raceway. After winning two races at Shasta Speedway and Tri-City Raceway last year, Reif secured an ARCA Menards Series West owner championship for Central Coast Racing.

“I’m really excited to race a truck for the first time, especially with it being at Phoenix with the success we’ve had there,” said Reif. “It’s probably been my favorite track to race at. I’ve been waiting my whole life to get in a truck, so I’m really excited to finally get my opportunity with this Niece Motorsports group.”

Niece Motorsports will field Reif behind the wheel of the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado RST with primary support from McLaren Transport. Headquartered in Detroit, the company is an industry leader in truck transportation across both Canada and the United States.

“The McLaren team is excited for the McLaren truck to hit the track in Phoenix,” said Ali Saaidi, Founder of McLaren Transport. “Having Reif behind the wheel makes it even more thrilling — a young, professional driver with incredible talent. We can’t wait to see him go for that first-place finish. With him, we know we’re in good hands. Our team will be at the race, cheering him on every step of the way.”

As the organization wraps up its 10th season competing in NASCAR, Niece Motorsports’ CEO, Cody Efaw, looks forward to welcoming Reif aboard.

“I think Tyler Reif has shown that he is ready to move up and compete in the Truck Series,” said Efaw. “He’s been fast this year and has won in nearly everything he’s ever driven. Our team prides itself on finding young talent looking for their first big break, and we feel that Tyler will do a great job for us when he climbs in for the first time in Phoenix.”

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads out west to Phoenix Raceway for its season finale on Friday, October 31. The championship race will air live on FOX Sports 1, NRN Radio, and SiriusXM at 7:30 PM Eastern.

About McLaren Transport: McLaren Transport, a division of DQS Solutions & Staffing, is a leader in automotive logistics, specializing in reliable, safe, and efficient transportation across the U.S. and Canada. Supporting its core transportation services, McLaren also offers warehousing, cross-docking, and supply chain solutions for temperature-sensitive goods. Strategically located near the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the company supports efficient border-crossing for clients across industries. Backed by DQS’s logistics and operational resources, McLaren delivers end-to-end solutions that drive efficiency, strengthen partnerships, and keep the automotive and logistics industry moving forward.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) since 2016. Fielding the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45 trucks, the team has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

