Rette Jones Racing NASCAR Euro Series Belgium Circuit Zolder Race Preview

Rette Jones Racing | NASCAR Euro Series

Circuit Zolder | Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

Fast Facts

No. 30 Rette Jones Racing OPEN Team:

Driver: Gil Linster

Primary Partner(s): Rette Jones Racing | Port City Racecars

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Roy Hendriks

2025 Driver Points Position: 10th (-108)

No. 30 Rette Jones Racing PRO Team:

Driver: Liam Hezemans

Primary Partner(s): Rette Jones Racing | Port City Racecars

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Roy Hendriks

2025 Driver Points Position: Sixth (-63)

Notes of Interest:

● Inaugural Season: The inaugural NASCAR Euro Series season for Rette Jones Racing concludes this weekend after a brief fall break at the legendary Circuit Zolder in Heusen-Zolder, Belgium, as the team takes on the season finale for the NASCAR GP Belgium.

The historic 4.011-kilometer (2.493-mile) circuit marks the final chapter in RJR’s inaugural European campaign, bringing American stock car racing to one of Belgium’s premier motorsport venues.

Still riding the momentum from their breakthrough triumph at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben in Germany, where Liam Hezemans captured Rette Jones Racing’s first NASCAR Euro Series victory, the team proudly became the first American organization to win in the International Series.

With confidence and momentum on their side, Rette Jones Racing now aims to close its inaugural European season on a high note with strong performances in both the PRO and OPEN divisions across four scheduled races on the demanding 10-turn layout.

With driver development and competitiveness as central priorities, the team remains committed to showcasing speed, consistency and progress as it continues to expand its international racing footprint.

Both drivers are eager to capitalize on their growing Euro Series experience and deliver strong results on the challenging Belgian course.

Rette Jones Racing approaches Circuit Zolder determined to replicate the pace, precision and execution that defined its strong debut weekend at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in April — and to close the curtain on its first European season with pride and performance.

● Good to Go Gil: Rette Jones Racing’s OPEN Division driver Gil Linster continues to work his way back to full health and is expected to compete in both races as another successful season concludes for the popular Luxembourg driver.

After competing at Autodromo di Vallelunga in May but being forced to retire early from both races due to illness—and subsequently sidelined at Brands Hatch in June—Linster returned to action at Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic in late August.

There, he showcased renewed strength and determination, earning a third-place podium finish in race one and backing it up with another strong effort in race two, finishing fourth on Sunday, September 21.

Now nearly fully recovered, Linster is back behind the wheel of the No. 30 Ford Mustang

for the third consecutive Euro Series event, ready to tackle the demanding 2.493-mile (4.011-kilometer) Circuit Zolder — located just two and a half hours from his home in Luxembourg.

Focused and energized, Linster is determined to build on his comeback, close out the season on a high note, and carry that momentum into the offseason.

With the goal of securing the strongest possible finish in the driver championship standings, the Luxembourg native plans to adopt an aggressive yet methodical approach to the double-points-paying contests this weekend.

● Driven as One: Rette Jones Racing continues its strong relationship and technical alliance with Hendriks Motorsport this weekend in Belgium, as the American-based team navigates its inaugural season on the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series tour.

Hendriks Motorsport brings decades of experience, beginning with oval racing in the Netherlands and England before growing into a championship-caliber European racing program. Since joining the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2018, Hendriks has established itself as one of the premier teams in the paddock.

With great passion and technical expertise, Hendriks consistently produces high-quality race cars that allow their drivers to compete at the highest level.

The team’s record speaks for itself — four team championships and five driver championships in just a few short years — underscoring its place as a dominant force in the series.

By leveraging Hendriks Motorsport’s proven success and resources, Rette Jones Racing is strengthening its foundation and accelerating its growth in Europe, determined to build a competitive program capable of delivering results on the international stage.

● Championship Weekend: The 2025 NASCAR Euro Series Playoffs continue this weekend at Circuit Zolder in Heusen-Zolder, Belgium, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown for the European NASCAR crown — where champions will be crowned and others recognized for their season-long efforts.

With double points on the line across four races in two divisions, every position will matter as the series enters its decisive phase.

Following the regular season — where drivers dropped their worst result from the first eight races — the points standings remain exceptionally tight in both PRO and OPEN.

The second and final weekend of the Playoffs will prove crucial in determining the 2025 title outcomes.

With slim margins separating contenders and double points still up for grabs, the Playoffs finale at Circuit Zolder has all the ingredients for late-season drama, potential shakeups in the standings and a few surprises as the checkered flag waves on the year.

● Motorsport Arena Oschersleben Germany Race Recap: Entering what was anticipated to be a strong weekend in the OPEN Division, Rette Jones Racing praised the dedication and focus of Gil Linster throughout the event at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben in Germany.

Linster showed consistent speed in his No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Euro Ford Mustang, qualifying fifth for the first race. In the short 16-lap feature, he skillfully worked his way into third, earning another podium finish for the season.

For the second OPEN race, Linster again started fifth based on series metrics and demonstrated top-five pace throughout the 16-lap sprint.

Battling for back-to-back podium finishes, he ultimately took the checkered flag in fourth place, adding another strong performance to his 2025 campaign.

In the PRO Division, teammate Liam Hezemans carried early momentum with impressive pace in practice, followed by a fifth-place qualifying effort.

He avoided a first-lap, first-corner incident to seize the lead and never looked back, leading every lap en route to his first victory of 2025.

On Sunday, Hezemans aimed for back-to-back wins but was sidelined by a mechanical issue five laps into the 20-lap feature after starting on the outside of the front row, relegating him to a frustrating 21st-place finish.

Despite the setback for Hezemans, both drivers delivered valuable data and experience, further showcasing their talent and strengthening Rette Jones Racing’s momentum as the team built toward Rounds 11 and 12 of the season.

● Meet the Drivers: Hezemans, a native of Amsterdam, Netherlands, brings a strong résumé to the program as the 2022 EuroNASCAR 2 champion and a 11-time race winner in the series.

He is also the younger brother of Loris Hezemans, a two-time EuroNASCAR champion and former competitor in the NASCAR national series.

Linster, from Frisange, Luxembourg, will reunite with Hezemans for the 2025 season under the Rette Jones Racing banner.

A former Euro Series race winner, Linster gained international attention in February 2024 with an impressive top-10 finish in the ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway, driving for Kimmel Racing.

● Get to Know Circuit Zolder: The NASCAR Euro Series Finals are set to ignite the historic Circuit Zolder in Belgium on October 11-12, 2025, bringing the exhilarating roar of V8 engines and pure racing action back to the country.

One of the most anticipated events on the NASCAR Euro Series calendar, the weekend promises a thrilling and dramatic season finale in the scenic Limburg woods — combining authentic American-style racing with a vibrant support program and family-friendly entertainment.

A fixture of the October racing calendar, the NASCAR Euro Series Finals at Circuit Zolder mark the culmination of an exciting and action-packed NASCAR season in Europe.

This colorful celebration will crown the 2025 NASCAR Euro Series champions in both the PRO and OPEN divisions through four double-points races — two for each championship.

Adding to the spectacle, Thursday’s parade into Zolder’s city center immediately follows the Rookie Challenge decider, giving fans an early taste of the weekend’s energy and atmosphere.

Thrilling, high-action racing unfolds on this technical 4.011-kilometer (2.493-mile) track, as 400-horsepower V8 machines deliver bumper-to-bumper battles, dramatic overtakes, and a thunderous soundtrack from start to finish.

The NASCAR GP Belgium at Circuit Zolder is more than just a race — it’s a full-throttle celebration of motorsport, American culture, and pure competition.

Whether you’re a passionate NASCAR fan or simply looking for an unforgettable weekend experience, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

Join the action as the 2025 NASCAR Euro Series champions are crowned!

Port City Racecars is a premier racecar facility, specializing in manufacturing championship-winning chassis, providing top-tier technical support and supplying premium race parts to competitors across North America.

Gil Linster Quoteboard:

On Circuit Zolder: “It feels great to be heading to Circuit Zolder, especially being so close to home. This track is fast, technical, and always delivers great racing. It’s only a couple of hours from Luxembourg, so it really feels like a home race for me.

“After everything this season — fighting back to full health and getting stronger every weekend — it means a lot to come here with a chance to end the year on a high note for everyone at Rette Jones Racing. We’ve made great progress as a team, and now we want to finish it off the right way.

“Circuit Zolder is one of the most demanding tracks on the schedule, and with double points on the line, every lap and every position matters. The goal is to be smart, stay aggressive, and bring home the best results possible.”

On Goals for Circuit Zolder: “My goal for Circuit Zolder is simple — finish the season strong and keep building on the momentum we’ve created. We’ve shown that we can compete at the front, and I want to keep that going through both races this weekend.

“Zolder is such a technical and challenging track, so staying consistent and making smart moves will be key. I want to deliver two clean, competitive races for the team and for all the fans who have supported us this season.

“Ending the year with another podium would be the perfect way to close out our first year with Rette Jones Racing in the NASCAR Euro Series.”

On NASCAR Euro Series Playoffs: “Even though I missed a few races this season, I’m still focused on finishing as high as possible in the championship.

“The NASCAR Euro Series Playoffs are all about maximizing every opportunity, and with double points at Zolder, there’s still a lot to fight for.

“We’ve had great speed and strong results recently, and I want to keep that momentum going to end the year inside the top-10. It would mean a lot to reward the team for their effort and show the progress we’ve made together in our first season in the series.”

On 2025 Season Overview: “This season has definitely had its ups and downs, but overall, I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished together.

“We faced some challenges early on, especially with my health, but as the year went on, we got stronger every weekend. Getting back on the podium and showing that consistent speed again meant a lot — not just for me, but for the whole team that’s worked so hard behind the scenes.

“Rette Jones Racing took on a big challenge coming to Europe this year, and to see the progress we’ve made together is something special.

“I’m grateful for the support from my team, my partners, and the fans, and I feel like we’ve

built a great foundation to keep growing and chasing even bigger goals next season.”

On Motorsport Arena Oschersleben Performance: “Oschersleben was a really positive weekend for us. We showed good speed right from practice and qualifying, and it felt great to be back fighting near the front.

“Getting back on the podium in race one and following it up with another top-five in race two gave the whole team a boost.

“I was also really happy for Liam and everyone at Rette Jones Racing to see the team earn its first NASCAR Euro Series win. It was a huge moment for all of us, and it served as proof of how hard this group has worked throughout the year.

“After everything we’ve worked through this season, to come back and perform like that was really rewarding. The car was strong, the team gave me everything I needed, and it reminded me that we’re right where we belong — competing for podiums and wins.”

On 2025 Technical Alliance with Hendrix Motorsport: “The technical alliance with Hendriks Motorsport has been a huge part of our growth this season.

“Their experience and knowledge of the NASCAR Euro Series have been instrumental in helping us learn quickly and find speed at every track.

“Working alongside their team has made a real difference — from setup development to race strategy — and it’s allowed Rette Jones Racing to compete at a high level right from our first year in Europe.

“It’s been a great partnership and one that’s given us a strong foundation to close out the 2025 season on a high note.”

Liam Hezemans Quoteboard:

On Circuit Zolder: “I’m really looking forward to getting back on track at Circuit Zolder. It’s a track I enjoy — fast, technical, and one that always produces exciting racing.

“We’ve been building strong speed and chemistry as a team, and I feel confident we can deliver another solid weekend.

“With the championship on the line and double points in play, the goal is to stay focused, maximize every lap, and give ourselves a shot at finishing the season on a high note.

“Everyone at Rette Jones Racing has worked so hard all year, and I’d love to reward that effort with another strong performance to close out the season.”

On Goals for Circuit Zolder: “My main goal for Circuit Zolder is to finish the season strong and keep building on the progress we’ve made.

“We’ve shown we have the pace to run up front and contend for wins, and I want to keep that momentum going through the finale.

“Zolder is a tough, technical track where precision really matters, and with double points on the line, every lap will count.

“The focus is on executing, staying consistent, and giving Rette Jones Racing the kind of results this team deserves to close out its first season in the NASCAR Euro Series.”

On NASCAR Euro Series Playoffs: “The NASCAR Euro Series Playoffs are where everything counts, and my focus is on finishing inside the top-five in the championship.

“We’ve had a strong season, learned a lot as a team, and proven we can compete with the best.

“The points are tight, and with double points at Zolder, there’s still a great opportunity to move up. I want to make the most of this weekend and deliver the kind of performance that reflects how far we’ve come in our first year together.

“It would be a great way to wrap up the season for everyone at Rette Jones Racing.”

On 2025 Season Overview: “When I look back on this season, I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished together as a team.

“Joining Rette Jones Racing for their first season in the NASCAR Euro Series was a big step for everyone, and we’ve shown that we can compete right away.

“Getting that win at Oschersleben was a huge highlight, but beyond that, the speed and consistency we’ve built throughout the year make me excited for what’s ahead. We’ve learned a lot, kept improving every weekend, and laid a strong foundation for the future.

“I’m grateful for the hard work from the entire Rette Jones Racing team and everyone who’s supported us this season. We’ve proven what this group is capable of and look to showcase that for the final time this season at Circuit Zolder.”

On Motorsport Arena Oschersleben Victory: “Winning at Oschersleben was an incredible moment — not just for me, but for everyone at Rette Jones Racing.

“It was our first win together in the NASCAR Euro Series, and to make history as the first American team to win in the series made it even more special.

“The car was fast all weekend, and everything just clicked. I was lucky to avoid the first-lap, first-corner carnage and get out front early — from there, it was all about controlling the race and executing perfectly.

“The team gave me a great setup, and we made the most of every opportunity.

“To lead every lap and bring home that victory was the perfect way to reward all the effort and belief this team has put into its first season in Europe.

“That win gave us a lot of confidence and motivation to keep pushing, and it showed what we’re capable of when everything comes together.”

On 2025 Technical Alliance with Hendrix Motorsport: “The partnership with Hendriks Motorsport has played a major role in our success this season.

“Having that technical support and collaboration has been key to our performance — it’s helped us develop faster, improve communication, and maximize our potential each weekend.

“Their leadership and experience have been instrumental in helping us make the proper adjustments and approach each race with confidence.

“That guidance definitely contributed to our win at Oschersleben — the car was perfectly balanced, and everything we’d worked on together came together that weekend.

“You can really see the results of that alliance in how competitive we’ve been as a new team.

﻿“It’s been a huge advantage working with such an experienced group, and I think it’s one of the biggest reasons we’ve been able to fight for wins and strong finishes in 2025.”

Race Information:

Full weekend coverage of the NASCAR Euro Series is available on the series’ YouTube page.

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the mission of building a competitive racing organization grounded in hard work, perseverance, and a racer’s mentality.

Owned by veteran racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, the team is set to field full-time entries in both the 2025 ASA STARS National Tour and the NASCAR Euro Series.

Additionally, RJR plans to compete in select events across the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR national series platforms.

Beyond its own racing efforts, Rette Jones Racing provides technical support and setup intelligence through its growing technical alliance partnership program.