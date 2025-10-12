Cadillac finishes season with flurry

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R wins Petit Le Mans for second victory in a row

BRASELTON, Ga. (October 11, 2025) — Cadillac Racing successfully defended its Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) victory in the Motul Petit Le Mans as the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R took the checkered flag for the second consecutive race.

Cadillac has recorded five victories in the annual 10-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-ending clash since entering prototype competition in 2017 and scored its 33rd IMSA triumph in that span. The No. 31 Whelen Cadillac, campaigned by Action Express Racing, owns two Petit Le Mans wins (2019 in DPi era).

“Congratulations to Cadillac Racing and the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R on their win in the 28th Motul Petit Le Mans. The overall victory showcases the deep capabilities and determination of the Cadillac Racing team,” said John Roth, vice president, Global Cadillac. “Drivers Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber and Frederik Vesti and every single member of the team can be proud of today’s victory. Racing is in our DNA and showcases our innovation while helping us develop future technologies for our cars and customers.”

The No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R, with Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Will Stevens sharing driving duties on the 2.54-mile, 12-turn Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta road course, finished sixth.

Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz and Norman Nato combined to drive the No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R to eighth place after starting 11th in the 12-car GTP field.

The No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R was quickest in two daylight practice sessions, earned a front row start, led the most laps led, set the quickest lap of the race and had flawless pit stops, which all combined to secure the hard-fought victory.

Three weeks earlier at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Aitken relieved Bamber and held off multiple challenges while driving the final 82 minutes to register the team’s 30th IMSA victory and Cadillac’s first at the Brickyard. At Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Bamber took over from Aitken with the lead and raced the final 1 hour, 59 minutes under the green flag. He prevailed by 5.182 seconds following a splash of fuel with 13 minutes left.

The result vaulted Aitken to second in the full-season Driver Championship and Action Express Racing to second in the Team Championship.

Additional notables

33rd IMSA victory for Cadillac since joining IMSA prototype competition in 2017

Sixth IMSA GTP victory for Cadillac (first year 2023)

Cadillac’s five Petit Le Mans victories is the most of any manufacturer

Cadillac has had at least two victories in each season since 2017

Cadillac has scored a podium finish in every race at Road Atlanta since 2017 (including the six- and 10-hour races in 2020)

Vesti recorded the quickest lap of the race (1:12.276) on Lap 258

Cadillac owns the quickest GTP race lap (1:10.917) set in 2023

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R led the most laps for the second consecutive race

The last time the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac won back-to-back races was 2019 (Sebring and Long Beach)

The victory was Bamber’s 10th in IMSA competition

The 2026 IMSA season begins January 16-18 with the annual Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway, followed the next weekend by the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The three Cadillac entries will participate in a two-day test in mid-November at the 2.56-mile, 12-turn road course that incorporates sections of the high-banked oval to prep for the fourth season of GTP competition.

What they’re saying

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Ricky Taylor: “Tough day. This weekend we came in with high expectations. The drivers all felt that good and the team executed well all day. We just didn’t have the pace of the lead group. Congratulations to our Cadillac teammates, Whelen and Action Express. Looking forward to the off season, when we can review a year’s worth of data and information. We are going to be on track quite a bit this off season, so looking forward to starting 2026 with a nice booklet of information.”

Filipe Albuquerque: ““Hard race. Hard season. Perhaps more than we expected it to be. In the night, the car came a little bit alive, but I think we may have followed a wrong strategy when we pitted more than the other guys. We gave our best. We learned a lot about the car this year. We improved a lot through the season. There were definitely moments of greatness but then we would get struck with a weekend where we didn’t understand the lack of pace in the car. We need some work to do especially with the new chockers and tires for next year. We have already begun our work for next year. Congratulations to Cadillac Whelen on their win.”

Will Stevens: “We had hoped to finish the season on a high. I think we still battled through and fought ad scored valuable points this weekend, which is important. I think as a whole the team has made good momentum. I think now the focus just needs to be on making improvements. There is a bit of time now before Daytona, so it is just important review the information and to come back stronger for next year.”

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “The way Earl finished, the way Fred came in and held the lead, it shows the depth that we have in the team that we’re really confident and we all put in great stints today. All did a huge job to hold off the competition and manage the strategy, manage the fuel and the Whelen Cadillac was on fire today. We were able to lead and that was the game plan coming into today — to do it just like at Indy. So, I’m really pleased that we finish the year in such an awesome way and roll into 2026.”

Earl Bamber: “Any one of us could have done it, any stint of the day. It shows the strength of the team. It shows what we set out to do at the beginning of the year with Whelen Cadillac — to build something really special. And I think what we’ve done this season — we could have won a couple more races, came close, were in position — but we’ll definitely take two of the biggest of the season. The guys are fantastic in the pit lane, the cars are amazingly quick at Cadillac, so it makes our job easy on track. I think we’re building up something special here, and now we’re just looking forward to what comes next.”

Frederik Vesti: “Just extremely proud of this team. We joined forces at the beginning of this year, and we didn’t have the easiest start to the championship. But the way we’ve grown together, the way we’ve been working together really shows and we deserve it so much. Winning Indy was big, but now winning Petit — one of the most historical races in the endurance world — that’s incredible. Very proud of everyone.”

No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Jordan Taylor: “Not a good day for us. We had some good stints and some bad stints, but, at the end of the day, we did not get a good result which is unfortunate. We learned a lot this year with this car, so hopefully we can have a good off season, test and develop more and come back strong next year.”

Louis Deletraz: “A huge thank you to Cadillac and Wayne Taylor Racing for this year. It has been tough. I do not think there are any other words. We have had a lot of learning with this car. We had a double podium at the Glen which was the highlight of our year. Very excited to take all our learnings and work hard for next year to come and win.”

Norman Nato: “It was a great experience coming back to IMSA after eight years. It was my first and now this time at Petit. It was great to be back. What an incredible race. Obviously, we are a disappointed with the race. We tried our best to the finish line. It was just not enough today unfortunately. It was great to be back in IMSA and to work with Wayne Taylor Racing. I can’t wait to do more. We tried our best today, but it wasn’t enough. We will work to try and come back stronger.”

