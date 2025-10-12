Chevrolet, Corvette Sweep GTD PRO Championships at Petit Le Mans

15th GT Manufacturers title for Chevrolet; Drivers, Teams championships for Garcia, Sims, Pratt Miller

BRASELTON, Ga. (October 11, 2025) – Chevrolet and Corvette Racing swept all three GTD PRO titles in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday with the conclusion of the 10-hour Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Chevrolet claimed the Manufacturers Championship, Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims claimed the Drivers Championship in their No. 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R, and Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports’ No. 3 squad capped the hat trick with the Teams Championship.

A runner-up class finish by the No. 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R of Tommy Milner, Nicky Catsburg and Nico Varrone from Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports secured Chevrolet’s 15th GT class title in IMSA competition and first in GTD PRO. Garcia, Sims and Daniel Juncadella added a third-place class finish for good measure.

“The Chevrolet team is thrilled to win the GTD PRO Manufacturers Championship, our 15th IMSA GT-class title overall,” said Scott Bell, Vice President, Chevrolet. “We take great pride in this win considering the world-class manufacturers we compete against each weekend. I want to recognize and congratulate our Corvette Racing competition and engineering teams, GM Propulsion and our constructor and GTD PRO representative Pratt Miller.”

The GTD PRO Corvettes recorded a combined nine podiums on the season, including a victory at Virginia International Raceway for Garcia and Sims, who finished the year with six top-three results. In addition, Milner and Catsburg finished second in class not only in Petit Le Mans but also at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The No. 4 also was the quickest Corvette in Friday’s GTD PRO qualifying, earning valuable points for Chevrolet.

Saturday’s results also capped the clean sweep of the GTD PRO championships as Garcia and Sims won their first Drivers title together. Garcia is now a six-time IMSA champion – all with Corvette Racing – and Sims is a two-time champion after taking the GTP Drivers title in 2023 in a Cadillac prototype.

In the Teams Championship, Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports won its 16th title dating back to 2001 and the factory Corvette Racing effort. This is the 13th time that Chevrolet and Corvette Racing swept all three class championships – Manufacturers, Drivers and Teams – in the same season.

“Congratulations to Antonio, Alexander, the No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R team and everyone at Pratt Miller Motorsports on securing the GTD PRO Drivers and Teams championships,” said Eric Warren, GM Vice President, Global Motorsports Competition. “Their consistent performance throughout the season was a key factor in delivering these titles against the best GT competition in the world. Everyone at Chevrolet is proud of Antonio for his sixth championship with Corvette, Alexander’s first with our program and second with GM, and Pratt Miller Motorsports on its 16th Teams Championship in IMSA competition.”

On top of its IMSA success, Corvette Z06 GT3.R teams in GT World Challenge America, European Le Mans Series and FIA World Endurance Championship will race for championships in their respective series in the coming weeks.

