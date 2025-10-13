NASCAR Cup PR

Pink Corvette Stingray Pace Car to Highlight 2025 ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ Campaign

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Celebrating 15 years of Chevrolet support for the American Cancer Society

DETROIT – Chevrolet is showing its support in the continued fight against breast cancer with the return of a specially-themed pink Corvette Stingray that will serve as the official pace vehicle for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway. This season, Chevrolet will celebrate 15 years of supporting the American Cancer Society and its ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ initiative.

“We are proud to celebrate 15 years of working with the American Cancer Society,” said Todd Christensen, Director, Motorsports Marketing & Activation, for Chevrolet. “It’s always an honor to carry the ACS logo on the pace car during the month of October and continue to be able to leverage our motorsports platform to raise awareness and donations for the fight against breast cancer.”

The specially-themed pink pace car will once again help drive donations for the ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ initiative with every caution lap it completes in the Talladega and Martinsville races for NASCAR’s premier series generating a donation of $500 (up to $25,000). A special addition has been added to this year’s campaign with Chevrolet pledging to donate an additional $1,500 (up to $25,000) for each Team Chevy driver that earns a top-10 finish in the two participating events.

In 2024, 54 total caution laps were completed among the two races – raising a $18,900 donation for the American Cancer Society. The pink Chevrolet Camaro SS pace car that participated in last year’s campaign is set to be auctioned off at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Fall Auction on Friday, October 17, with 100% of the hammer price benefitting the American Cancer Society.

The first of two races in this year’s campaign will take place this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, with the pink Corvette Stingray making its on-track debut for the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 on Sunday, October 19 – the penultimate race of the Round of Eight.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

