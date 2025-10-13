RFK Racing cashes in on solid day in Las Vegas

Late race surge catapults Preece to impressive comeback finish

LAS VEGAS, NV (October 12, 2025) – Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing, was dealt a solid hand in Las Vegas Sunday as they turned in two-of-a-kind, scoring double top 10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Ryan Preece ran the table in the closing laps to lead RFK with a 9th place finish, while Brad Keselowski finished 10th. Chris Buescher narrowly missed the top 10 with a 12th place finish.

60 Ryan Preece

During Sunday’s race, Ryan Preece proved exactly why you fight to the very last lap. In a day that can be described as redemptive he delivered an impressive comeback performance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. From the very first laps, it was clear that Preece had a fast race car. He started 16th and quickly began moving forward. At one point the Sysco/Crumbl Ford was among the fastest cars on track. Nearing the end of the stage he pitted under caution and concluded the segment in14th.

Stage Two though brought a defining challenge. Preece was forced to serve a pass-through penalty, after speeding on pit road. It dropped him a lap down. Despite the setback, he continued to post fast lap times and fought hard to regain lost ground. Dirty air made matters worse, as he fought to get through traffic. Although he continued posting competitive lap times, trying to get on the lead lap was difficult. Though he finished the stage in 31st, the team remained confident.

Preece pitted between stages and was still the third car a lap down. It was a tough climb toward gaining the free pass. At one point Ryan apologized to his team for the speeding penalty, acknowledging they gave him a fast car. Reassuring him, crew chief Derrick Finley adamantly said, “we’re all in this together.” It was then that a rash of cautions would deliver the break the team needed. During one yellow, Preece took the waive around to get his lap back. Another caution shortly after allowed for fresh rubber, setting up an incredible dash toward the finish. From the 24th position Preece clawed his way to a 9th place finish.

“Honestly, this is the best race car I’ve ever had. As a racecar driver, sometimes the challenge is finding the feel that you need to be fast. And we found it today, so I’m excited.”

6 Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski came into Sunday seeking his fourth career Las Vegas win and delivered a strong performance in pursuit of it. He steadily worked his way through the field, picking off cars as he surged toward the front from his 34th starting position. The Nexlizet Ford was fast from the drop of the green, with Keselowski particularly happy with his drive off turn 4. During a late stage caution a strategic decision was made to pit but only for scuff tires. Keselowski closed out Stage One in 23rd; an eleven-position gain.

Pitting between stages, Keselowski swapped out his scuffs for a set of stickers. Restarting 23rd on fresh tires, he immediately made a charge. Going three-wide and surging forward, he was running 18th by lap 72. Like many drivers he began dealing with dirty air but found ways to overcome the turbulence. Demonstrating his adaptability, Keselowski adjusted his corner arc, a veteran move that allowed him to continue moving forward and capture a 12th-place finish in Stage Two.

Well ahead of where he started the day Keselowski restarted the final stage tenth. Wasting no time, he pounced on an opportunity to move up even further as he advanced to another spot when the green flag waived. Continuing to run fast, and performing well on long runs, Keselowski delayed his stop during a green flag pit cycle. The strategy allowed him to lead briefly before pitting. A caution shortly after brought more strategy, this time a 2-tire change. Keselowski gained track position and was able to score a strong tenth place finish.

“A total blue-collar day,” said Keselowski. “Started in the back. Drove up, took a gamble at the end with two tires and ended up tenth which is what we had.”

17 Chris Buescher

Buoyed by another strong qualifying effort, Chris Buescher rolled off 11th Sunday afternoon, and the Kroger/International Delight Ford was dialed in. Buescher immediately noted that the ride quality was a lot better than practice. Still, striving for perfection, crew chief Scott Graves adjusted the car during a lap 35 stop, aiming to help Buescher improve corner speed and give him more ability to wrap the corners on throttle. After a late-stage caution and another late-stage pit stop, Buescher closed out the segment, not giving up any ground, finishing the stage 11th.

Since he had stopped only a few laps earlier, Buescher opted to stay out between stages. It allowed him to preserve track position. Buescher held his ground early and remained in the top 10 as the run progressed. However, the car’s balance shifted from tight to loose through the center of the corners. Still Buescher overcame the changes, adjusting his line and continuing to turn consistently fast laps. He wrapped up the stage in 13th, maintaining a solid position for the race’s final segment.

As the sun began to set, and track conditions changed during Stage Three, Buescher showcased his adaptability once again. He pitted between stages and restarted 12th before quickly climbing into the top 10. A mid-stage caution allowed the team another swing at adjustments, as Buescher pitted. The subsequent restart though proved challenging as a nearby crash damaged the 17 car. Although battered, he maintained speed and scored a 12th place finish.

“I felt like it was another step in the right direction,” said Buescher. “Overall, it was a good day.”

Up Next:

Talladega Superspeedway (Talladega, AL), Sunday, October 19, 2025, on NBC Sports 2:00pm ET

About RFK Racing

