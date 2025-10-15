Front Row Motorsports: Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Team

Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes

YellaWood 500

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Event: Race 36 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-miles)

of Laps: 188

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on NBC/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team return to the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. The 2.66-mile Talladega, Alabama track is a favorite for Gragson, having earned his career best Cup Series finish (3rd) in the 2024 Fall event with Stewart-Haas Racing. In the Cup Series’ first visit to the track this season, Gragson earned his season best finish of fourth. Gragson has a storied history at the superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In eight starts, Gragson has one win, three top-five, and six top-10 finishes.

Rush Truck Centers returns this weekend with Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team for the 188-lap race. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships located across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, visit rushtruckcenters.com to find a location near you. For the entire month of October, Front Row Motorsports will run pink Rush Truck Centers mud flaps on their NASCAR Cup series tractors in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

Cummins also joins Rush Truck Centers for this weekend’s race. Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments – Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by their global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. From buses that transport kids to and from school to the trucks that carry essentials, to construction, mining equipment, trains and ships, and critical backup power for places like data centers and hospitals, Cummins powers the future through innovations that make people’s lives better. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy – the company’s commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. Learn more at cummins.com.

Rush Truck Centers is proud to announce the winners of our 2025 Race to Talladega technician referral contest. This year’s contest was an overwhelming success, with 397 applicants referred by eligible Rush Enterprises technicians. The two technicians who referred the highest number of candidates, along with three additional technicians selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries, were invited to attend this weekend’s race. Rusty Rush was joined by Vice President of Service Operations Victor Cummings to draw the winners. To enter the contest, current technicians referred a candidate to apply for a technician role within the company. Technician recruiting and retention are key strategic initiatives for the company and are critical to their ongoing success. Rush Truck Centers is always looking for talented technicians to join their team. If you’re passionate about keeping trucks on the road and want to turn your skills into a rewarding career, visit careers.rushenterprises.com to apply today.

Congratulations to this year’s winning technicians:

Jose Ramirez Diaz, Custom Vehicle Solutions – Denton (10 referrals)

Donnie Peyatt, Rush Truck Centers – Cleveland (8 referrals)

Brandon Blakely, Rush Truck Centers – Memphis

Jose Lopez Cota, Rush Truck Centers – Tucson

Matt Sallee, Rush Truck Centers – Greeley

“Talladega’s one of those places where you have to be patient and smart all race long,” said Gragson. “We had a great car in the spring and finished fourth, which showed what this team is capable of. Everyone’s been working hard, and I’m looking forward to getting back out there and building on that.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS

More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.