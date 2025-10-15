Berry, eero Team Ready forTalladega Return

The last time Josh Berry and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team took on Talladega Superspeedway back in April, they had the speed to contend for the win — even after a dose of early hiccup.

In the opening laps of that race, Berry’s Mustang struck a bird while running at full speed, but the team quickly regrouped and stayed in the mix. From there, Berry methodically worked his way to the front, leading five different times for a total of 15 laps.

A late-race speeding penalty on pit road derailed the team’s shot at victory, leaving Berry with a 28th-place finish despite having one of the strongest cars in the field.

Now, as Berry and the No. 21 eero Ford Mustang Dark Horse return to the 2.66-mile Alabama superspeedway for Sunday’s YellaWood 500, the team’s focus is on execution — and putting together a complete, mistake-free day.

“Our team has been really strong on the superspeedways this year,” Berry said. “We were in a good spot in the spring before that late-race speeding penalty, so hopefully we can avoid the chaos, execute and come away with a great result in the eero Ford Mustang.”

Per NASCAR rules for drafting tracks such as Talladega, there will be no practice session this weekend. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on truTV, while Sunday’s 188-lap, 500.08-mile race is set to go green shortly after 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 60 and 120.

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.