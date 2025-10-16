Featured HeadlineTruck Series PR

Brenden “Butterbean” Queen Named First RAM 1500 Driver for Kaulig Racing

LEXINGTON, N.C. (October 16, 2025) – Kaulig Racing announced today that newly crowned ARCA Menards Series (AMS) Champion, Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, has been named the team’s first RAM 1500 driver for the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) season.

Kaulig Racing, the anchor team for RAM’s return to NASCAR, revealed it would field five trucks in the NCTS beginning in 2026. Queen is the first of five spots to be announced.

“A big thanks to Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, RAM, and everyone at Kaulig Racing for this opportunity,” said Queen. “I’m just a short-track kid who’s worked hard every day, never really knowing if I’d ever make it to this level. I’m very thankful for this chance and can’t wait to get rolling with RAM and Kaulig Racing. The goals are simple: build a winning team and chase championships.”

During his 2025 AMS championship campaign, Queen recorded eight wins and finished inside the top five in 17 of the 20 races. Kaulig Racing put Queen’s talents to the test last month, entering the Chesapeake, VA., native in two NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races. After posting an impressive ninth-place finish at Kansas Speedway, Queen earned the opportunity to drive this season’s remaining three NXS races for Kaulig Racing, starting this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

“It’s been amazing to see what Brenden is capable of, from winning multiple championships at his local short track to his dominant ARCA championship season,” said Chris Rice, CEO of Kaulig Racing. “He’s proven he deserves this opportunity, and we can’t wait to see what he does in the Truck Series next year.”

In addition to his commanding 2025 AMS championship season, Queen’s résumé also includes the 2024 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour championship and three-consecutive track championships at his home track of Langley Speedway (2020–2022) in the Late Model Stock Car division. Queen’s journey from grassroots to competing full-time on NASCAR’s national stage will kick off at Daytona International Speedway in the NCTS season opener on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Announcements regarding truck number and partners will come at a later date.

