Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com

Ruggiero captures first Craftsman Truck Series win at Talladega Superspeedway

By Angie Campbell
Gio Ruggerio, driver of the No. 17 Tricon Garage Toyota, won his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in the Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway. Along with TRICON Garage teammate Corey Heim, the drivers worked together in the closing laps and captured a 1-2 finish.

Ruggerio started from the pole position, led six times, and captured his first Craftsman Truck Series win in his 23rd career start in the series.

“Yeah, it was great. He (Corey Heim) did a great job all day helping me. He was the best pusher, and I was really happy when he was behind me for sure. I knew I had a good shot there at the end. I just didn’t want to let our group down. We had such a fast truck, and I know a superspeedway can be a bit of a wild card race sometimes, but I feel like truckwise we dominated this one,” Ruggerio said.

“It feels great. It’s a great accomplishment. We’ve been working so hard at this all year and to win in my rookie season like this is awesome, especially with the last couple weeks with the top-fives and top-threes that we’ve had. I think we can have a good end to our season and have a good chance to win at Martinsville or Phoenix,” Ruggerio added.

Heim finished second and is already locked into the NCTS Championship 4.

“It was a debatable choice for sure,” Heim said. “I wasn’t sure which lane would work. I thought the 17 had good speed, and he did a good job kind of keeping the gap close and stuff. The 98 said he was going to commit to us as well. I thought we had a good enough line on the bottom to keep the line rolling.”

He continued, “Our truck is clean, like it unloaded right not so I thought we had enough speed to push him out and stay out there. The outside was just too risky for people leaving us, so that was kind of my mindset. Overall, a great day. Gio (Ruggerio) did a great job. He deserved to win that one. I’m proud of those guys in the 17 group, and I’m also proud of our 11 crew.” Heim said.

Ty Majeski finished third.

“We had all kinds of damage from the lap five incident with the 9 truck, and we were mostly playing catch-up all day,” he said. He continued, “The Fords executed really well on that green flag pit stop, and I was able to get some track position after that exchange and was thankfully able to keep it for the rest of the day. That’s really what flipped our day right-side up, and we weathered the storm there for that third-place finish.” Majeski said.

Dawson Sutton finished fourth, and Layne Riggs rounded out the top 5 finishers.

“We had the speed to run in front all day. That early incident with the No. 38 was just a bad push. He was trying to help me all he could,” Riggs said. “And I really thought we could get some good points in stage two until the left front tire went down, but thankfully, the caution came out right after that. He continued, “I feel like we had the speed to grab stage points for sure, but in the end, a fifth-place finish, so we’re not in a great spot but also not in a bad spot.”

Tyler Ankrum, Matt Crafton, Corey LaJoie, Rajah Caruth and Kaden Honeycutt completed the top 10.

The race featured seven caution flags for 29 laps with 17 lead changes among 11 drivers.

Standings

After Talladega, Corey Heim leads the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series points by 71 over Rajah Caruth, 77 points over Tyler Ankrum, 80 points over Kaden Honeycutt, 85 points over Ty Majeski, 86 points over Layne Riggs, 112 points over Daniel Hemric, and 120 points over Grant Enfinger.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series point standings after the Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway

PosDriverNoPointsBehindNextWinsStage WinsPlayoff Pts
1Corey Heim (P)11316700101979
2Rajah Caruth (P)713096-7171115
3Tyler Ankrum (P)183090-7761110
4Kaden Honeycutt (P)523087-803023
5Ty Majeski (P)983082-8550310
6Layne Riggs (P)343081-8613732
7Daniel Hemric (P)193055-112261011
8Grant Enfinger (P)93047-1208027

Race Results

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Number 23
Race Results for the Love’s RV Stop 225 – Friday, October 17, 2025
Talladega Superspeedway – Talladega, AL – 2.66 – Mile Paved

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1117Giovanni RuggieroFirst Auto Group Toyota9091052Running
2311Corey Heim (P)Safelite Toyota9039035Running
3298Ty Majeski (P)Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford9000034Running
41226Dawson SuttonRackley Roofing Chevrolet9080036Running
53534Layne Riggs (P)Love’s RV STOP Ford9000032Running
6818Tyler Ankrum (P)LiUNA! Chevrolet9077031Running
7488Matt CraftonJack Links/Menards Ford90010031Running
81877Corey LaJoieGainbridge Chevrolet9026043Running
91171Rajah Caruth (P)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet9013028Running
10552Kaden Honeycutt (P)Halmar International Toyota9062027Running
111316Kris Wright(i)F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet900000Running
121015Tanner GrayPlace of Hope Toyota9000025Running
13167JJ Yeley(i)Delaware Life Chevrolet904400Running
141481Connor MosackFriends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet9008026Running
151976Spencer BoydTibbetts Lumber Chevrolet9000022Running
16799Ben RhodesTYM Ford9050028Running
172244Andres Perez De LaraTelcel Chevrolet9000020Running
18312Nathan ByrdGMS Chevrolet9000019Running
192342Matt MillsJ.F. Electric Chevrolet9000018Running
202833Frankie MunizMore Core Ford9000017Running
212491Jack WoodAdaptive One Calipers Chevrolet9000016Running
222538Chandler SmithWheelers Ford9000015Running
23666Luke FenhausSoda Sense Ford9005020Running
24292Josh ReaumeAerial Titans Ford8900013Running
253435Greg Van AlstTop Choice Fence Toyota8800012Running
262175Parker KligermanPickers Vodka Chevrolet8700011Running
272769Tyler Tomassi(i)Elly Productions Ford870000Running
2891Bret HolmesShopTRICON.com Toyota870009Running
292613Jake GarciaQuanta Services Ford870008Running
303322Jason WhitePowder Ventures Ford830007Electrical
312045Bayley CurreyDQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet680006Driveshaft
32326Norm BenningMDIA Inc Chevrolet550005Engine
33305Toni BreidingerCoach Toyota540004Suspension
341719Daniel Hemric (P)Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet5210003Accident
353674Caleb CostnerIronside Forestry Toyota430002Electrical
36159Grant Enfinger (P)Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet30001Accident

Up Next:

The series heads to Martinsville Speedway on Friday, October 24th, for the Slim Jim 200 at 6:00 pm ET on FS1. It will be the final race before the championship battle at Phoenix Raceway.

