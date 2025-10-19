Titus Sherlock Clinches Championship, Brady Golan Wins in Race 1 at Barber

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (October 18, 2025) – Brady Golan won the race, but Titus Sherlock is the champion after Formula Regional Americas Championship’s (FR Americas) opening race of the weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. In a race filled will unforeseen challenges and drama, Sherlock (No. 31 Rayne Nutrition / Ronald McDonald House Charities / Crosslink Motorsports Ligier JS F3) kept a strong and steady approach, doing exactly what he needed to do without taking undue risk, to lock in the 2025 Driver Championship title and the $100,000 cash prize that accompanies it. Meanwhile, Golan (No. 80 Attire / Toney Driver Development Ligier JS F3) continued his momentum from the previous round to earn his second win of the 2025 season, climbing atop the podium for the first time since the series’ opening weekend at NOLA Motorsports Park in March.

“I can’t even describe [what this feels like],” said Sherlock after climbing from the car. “It’s just surreal for it to be over; it’s crazy. It’s been such a roller coaster of a season, and weekend. The Crosslink guys did an awesome job. They’ve given me such a fast car the whole weekend—and the whole season. So, it’s all thanks to them. Thanks to my family, my mom, my Uncle Tony and everyone at home watching. I can’t thank you all enough. I knew I had to decide to stay where I was. I was trying to pass Brady [Golan], but he was very quick and I was losing my front tires—I don’t really care about that anymore. It’s fine. I’m just happy to have [the championship] won.”

Notes of Interest:

With a runner-up finish in today’s event, Titus Sherlock is the 2025 FR Americas Driver Champion. With the honors, the second-year driver also wins the $100,000 championship-winning cash prize.

Titus Sherlock has been competing on PMH’s open-wheel ladder since the 2022 season. Joining Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) for the final round at Circuit of The Americas, Sherlock had a best finish of sixth that weekend. He returned to F4 U.S. in 2023, finishing fourth in the year-end point standings and earning two wins. Last year, he graduated to FR Americas where he finished fourth in the point standings with four victories. To date in 2025, he has seven wins.

Brady Golan claimed his second FR Americas win in today’s race, climbing atop the podium for the first time since Round 2 at NOLA Motorsports Park.

With Golan winning Round 19 at Barber today, Toney Driver Development has three-consecutive FR Americas victories, after Christian Brooks also won Rounds 17 and 18 for the Indiana-based organization.

Cooper Shipman finished third in his FR Americas series debut while getting a jump on his 2026 race plans. Having clinched the 2025 F4 U.S. championship, Shipman earned a full scholarship to compete in FR Americas during the 2026 season, including the lease of a Ligier JS F3 car from Ligier Automotive, the lease of an engine from Mountune USA, race tires from Hankook Motorsports and race entries from Parella Motorsports Holdings.

The drama started early at Barber with one of the championship contenders unable to fire his car to leave the pre-grid. Entering the weekend second in the standings and just 13.5 points out of the lead, Nicolas Ambiado (No. 55 Velox USA / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) was set to have a tough day of competition, rolling off 10th for Race 1. However, when his car wouldn’t fire, the team knew their only hope to stay in the championship hunt was for Sherlock and Bruno Ribeiro (No. 01 Alfa Cem / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3), the only other drivers in championship contention, to face their own misfortunes.

Ribeiro was poised to have a great day starting from the pole position, while Sherlock was back in fifth after a five grid-spot penalty. The field reverted to a two-by-two rolling start after a competitor stalled on the starting grid, but unfazed by the change, Ribeiro still jumped to the point position as the field rushed toward Turn 1. Behind him, Sherlock immediately launched forward to challenge Cooper Shipman (No. 14 Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) for third, completing the pass just a few turns later. It was only a few minutes later when Ribeiro encountered issues, dropping back through the field before pulling down the pit lane. With the third-place championship contender also removed from the competition, Sherlock basically just had to make it to the finish line to lock in the championship.

Out front, Golan inherited the lead when Ribeiro slowed his pace, and continued to lead all the way to the finish line. Sherlock never let him get out of his sight, staying positioned to pounce if Golan made even the slightest mistake, but the opportunity never came. As the checkered flag waved, it was Golan in the lead, while Sherlock following in second. Making his FR Americas debut, Cooper Shipman finished third.

“It was a great race,” said Golan after climbing from the car. “Titus [Sherlock] and Cooper [Shipman] both did a wonderful job following. They’re both smart drivers, but I mean—we won. I’m happy. I have to thank the whole Toney Driver Development No. 80 crew—they’ve done a phenomenal job all year, so I’m super happy to get them the win.”

FR Americas will contest their final round of the 2025 season tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. CT. Race 2 of the Barber SpeedTour weekend will air live on SPEED SPORT 1 and stream SpeedTour.TV, while live timing and scoring will be available on the Race Monitor App. Additional news and updates from the weekend will be posted on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.