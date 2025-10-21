LOGAN BEARDEN PARTNERS WITH SBG RECORDS AT MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

Truck Series PR

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 21, 2025) – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Logan Bearden announced he will compete in this Friday night’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville (VA.) Speedway.

Sacramento-based SBG Records will join Bearden as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado of Young’s Motorsports.

Texas-based Bearden Automotive will serve as an associate marketing partner.

“At SBG Records, hard rock and metal are all about power, passion, and pushing limits – just like NASCAR,” said Shan Dan Horan, owner of SBG Records.

“Teaming up with Logan Bearden for the October 24th CRAFTSMAN Truck series is a natural fit. This partnership brings the raw intensity of the track and the stage together, and we’re ready to turn up the volume on race day.”

SBG Records is an independent rock record label founded by Shan Dan Horan. With a passion for raw, authentic music and a dedication to fostering emerging talent, SBG Records has carved out a unique space in the rock music scene.

The label’s mission is to empower artists, nurture creativity, and bring powerful, genre-defying sounds to the forefront. SBG Records continues to champion bold, innovative rock music that pushes boundaries and connects with listeners on a deeper level.

Whether through gritty, high-energy rock anthems or introspective, melodic masterpieces, SBG Records is committed to supporting artists who stay true to their craft and vision.

SBG Records current roster includes: Drowning Pool, Woe Is Me, Nerv, Archers, Awaken I Am, Sorry X, Jonny Craig, REDDSTAR and A Foreign Affair.

“I’m stoked to have SBG Records on the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend,” said Bearden. “SBG represents some incredible bands. I’m going to have one hell of a playlist this weekend to power us through the race.

“I’m also looking forward to returning to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and having an opportunity to compete with Young’s Motorsports. I’m hoping we have a respectable performance on Friday night that would continue the momentum for the team heading to the season finale at Phoenix Raceway next weekend.”

The Slim Jim 200 (200 laps | 105.2 miles) is the 24th of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, October 24 at 2:05 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 3:10 p.m. The 36-truck field is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 6:00 p.m. with live coverage on FS1, the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

For more information on Logan Bearden, visit loganbearden.com or follow him on Facebook (facebook.com/loganbeardenracing), X (x.com/LoganBearden_) or Instagram (instagram.com/logan_bearden).

For more information on SBG Records, visit sbgrecords.co or follow them on Instagram (instagram.com/sbgrecords.rocks) or TikTok (tiktok.com/@sbg.records).

