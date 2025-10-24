Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Team
Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes
Xfinity 500
Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
Event: Race 37 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.5-mile)
#of Laps: 500
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on NBC/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
Following a second-place finish at the Talladega Superspeedway last Sunday, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team turn their attention to the Martinsville Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series’ second visit of the 2025 season to the famed short-track. In seven previous Cup Series starts at the track, Gilliland has two top-10 and four top-15 finishes. The Virgina track is also home to Gilliland’s first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win, capturing the checkered flag with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2019.
Grillo’s Pickles will partner with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the 500-lap event in the iconic pickle company’s final race of the season. Grillo’s Pickles will beat and bang around the 0.5-mile track in their classic green and white scheme. Fans can shop for all Grillo’s Pickles products and merch by going to www.Grillos.com.
I have always enjoyed going to Martinsville,” said Gilliland. “I have the clock from my first truck win in my living room, so it’s a good reminder that I can get the job done. It’s a difficult track to navigate, with a lot of beating and banging and passing being a challenge, but I’m up for it, and I know my team is too. After Talladega, the team and I have a lot of good momentum heading into the final two races of the season, and we want to capitalize on it to finish out the season strong.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Landon Honeycutt
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES
For people who want freshness, Grillo’s is the pickle company that is changing the game. That’s because Grillo’s uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you’ve been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and consumed cold. You get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It’s fresh. Grillo’s offers mouthwatering bites nationwide with their selection of spears, chips, wholes and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.