Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Team

Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes

Xfinity 500

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Event: Race 37 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.5-mile)

#of Laps: 500

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on NBC/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Following a second-place finish at the Talladega Superspeedway last Sunday, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team turn their attention to the Martinsville Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series’ second visit of the 2025 season to the famed short-track. In seven previous Cup Series starts at the track, Gilliland has two top-10 and four top-15 finishes. The Virgina track is also home to Gilliland’s first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win, capturing the checkered flag with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2019.

Grillo’s Pickles will partner with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the 500-lap event in the iconic pickle company’s final race of the season. Grillo’s Pickles will beat and bang around the 0.5-mile track in their classic green and white scheme. Fans can shop for all Grillo’s Pickles products and merch by going to www.Grillos.com.

I have always enjoyed going to Martinsville,” said Gilliland. “I have the clock from my first truck win in my living room, so it’s a good reminder that I can get the job done. It’s a difficult track to navigate, with a lot of beating and banging and passing being a challenge, but I’m up for it, and I know my team is too. After Talladega, the team and I have a lot of good momentum heading into the final two races of the season, and we want to capitalize on it to finish out the season strong.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES

For people who want freshness, Grillo’s is the pickle company that is changing the game. That’s because Grillo’s uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you’ve been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and consumed cold. You get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It’s fresh. Grillo’s offers mouthwatering bites nationwide with their selection of spears, chips, wholes and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.