Logano Leads Ford Cup Qualifying; Will Start Fourth at Martinsville

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Xfinity 500 Qualifying — Martinsville Speedway

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Ford Qualifying Results:

4th – Joey Logano

6th – Cole Custer

10th – Austin Cindric

16th – Todd Gilliland

18th – Ryan Preece

19th – Brad Keselowski

23rd – Zane Smith

27th – Josh Berry

29th – Chris Buescher

31st – Ryan Blaney

35th – Noah Gragson

36th – Cody Ware

37th – Casey Mears

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “You’re never satisfied or never happy until we win, but that’s a good starting spot for our Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang. I can see the front from there and hopefully we’ll get one of the pit stalls we’re looking for, but we’re all or nothing. You just kind of have to keep that attitude all day and see if we can put it up there. It seems like our short run speed was in the game. Our long run speed was less than great, so we’ve got some work to do there.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 41 Texas A&M University Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was definitely a really solid lap, having Texas A&M on the car. It’s nice to get a good lap and have a fast Ford Mustang. Hopefully, it translates to tomorrow. We had a fast car here in the spring before we had a rubber fire, so hopefully we can finish this one out strong and get our long run speed where we need it to be for tomorrow.”