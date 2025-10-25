NASCAR Cup PR

Logano Leads Ford Cup Qualifying; Will Start Fourth at Martinsville

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Xfinity 500 Qualifying — Martinsville Speedway
Saturday, October 25, 2025

Ford Qualifying Results:

4th – Joey Logano
6th – Cole Custer
10th – Austin Cindric
16th – Todd Gilliland
18th – Ryan Preece
19th – Brad Keselowski
23rd – Zane Smith
27th – Josh Berry
29th – Chris Buescher
31st – Ryan Blaney
35th – Noah Gragson
36th – Cody Ware
37th – Casey Mears

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “You’re never satisfied or never happy until we win, but that’s a good starting spot for our Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang. I can see the front from there and hopefully we’ll get one of the pit stalls we’re looking for, but we’re all or nothing. You just kind of have to keep that attitude all day and see if we can put it up there. It seems like our short run speed was in the game. Our long run speed was less than great, so we’ve got some work to do there.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 41 Texas A&M University Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was definitely a really solid lap, having Texas A&M on the car. It’s nice to get a good lap and have a fast Ford Mustang. Hopefully, it translates to tomorrow. We had a fast car here in the spring before we had a rubber fire, so hopefully we can finish this one out strong and get our long run speed where we need it to be for tomorrow.”

