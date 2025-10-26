NASCAR Cup PR

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Xfinity 500

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Start: 26th
Stage 1 Finish: 26th
Stage 2 Finish: 32nd
Finish: 26th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Chevrolet team started Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway from the 26th position. With a solid car, Dillon was able to advance early in the race before falling a lap down late in stage one. Unable to get back on the lead lap due to strategies and timing of cautions, Dillon finished the race in 26th, two laps down to the leaders.

No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Camaro ZL1

Start: 33rd
Stage 1 Finish: 31st
Stage 2 Finish: 34th
Finish: 28th

AJ Allmendinger qualified 33rd for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. In the opening stage, Allmendinger reported early that his No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Chevy lacked turn. The team worked to make adjustments to help Allmendinger with the handling so he could preserve the tires better on each run. When pitting under green in Stage 2, Allmendinger was penalized for speeding. The No. 16 returned to pit road for a pass through to serve the penalty. Throughout the remainder of the race, the team worked to make adjustments and take notes to improve the team’s short track program over the off-season. Allmendinger went on to finished in 28th-place.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Martinsville Quotes – Denny Hamlin – 10.25.25
Next article
CHRISTOPHER BELL LEADS TOYOTA AT MARTINSVILLE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NCTS Martinsville Speedway Race Winner Corey Heim Post Race Q&A
10:41
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
NXS Talladega Race Winner and Team Owner Taylor Gray and Ty Gibbs Post Race Q&A
09:37
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim scores 11th Truck victory of 2025 at Martinsville
02:53

Latest articles

RCR NCS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Official Release -
Positive In-Race Adjustments Lead Kyle Busch and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet Team to Strong 13th-Place Finish at Martinsville Speedway
Read more

CHRISTOPHER BELL LEADS TOYOTA AT MARTINSVILLE

Official Release -
Christopher Bell led Toyota with a seventh-place finish Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway.
Read more

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | IAA & Ritchie Bros. 250

Official Release -
Firing off better in the second stage, he went on to finish third. Eckes started the final stage from 20th and went on to finish 27th.
Read more

RCR NXS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Official Release -
Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Finish 23rd at Martinsville Speedway to Lock Themselves into 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Battle
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category