Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Xfinity 500

No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Start: 26th

Stage 1 Finish: 26th

Stage 2 Finish: 32nd

Finish: 26th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Chevrolet team started Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway from the 26th position. With a solid car, Dillon was able to advance early in the race before falling a lap down late in stage one. Unable to get back on the lead lap due to strategies and timing of cautions, Dillon finished the race in 26th, two laps down to the leaders.

No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Camaro ZL1

Start: 33rd

Stage 1 Finish: 31st

Stage 2 Finish: 34th

Finish: 28th



AJ Allmendinger qualified 33rd for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. In the opening stage, Allmendinger reported early that his No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Chevy lacked turn. The team worked to make adjustments to help Allmendinger with the handling so he could preserve the tires better on each run. When pitting under green in Stage 2, Allmendinger was penalized for speeding. The No. 16 returned to pit road for a pass through to serve the penalty. Throughout the remainder of the race, the team worked to make adjustments and take notes to improve the team’s short track program over the off-season. Allmendinger went on to finished in 28th-place.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.