RCR NCS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Waterfowl Chevrolet Team Battle Hard to Earn 16th-Place Finish at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 16th

Start: 20th

Points: 15th

“We battled hard today. It was an eventful day for our Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Waterfowl Chevrolet but this No. 3 team just kept grinding it out. We kept our heads down, made the next best decision and got our balance in a really good spot in the second half of the race. Proud of the effort, and we will look to finish our season strong next week in Phoenix.” -Austin Dillon

Positive In-Race Adjustments Lead Kyle Busch and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet Team to Strong 13th-Place Finish at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 13th

Start: 7th

Points: 22nd

“After a strong qualifying effort with the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet, we battled a tight center that led us to go a lap down early in the race. The entire Richard Childress Racing team made adjustments throughout the race that not only got us back on the lead lap, but had us inside the top 10 at race’s end. We leave Martinsville Speedway with a 13th-place finish, and will look to Phoenix next week with our focus on concluding the season with a win.” -Kyle Busch