Rick Ware Racing: Xfinity 500 from Martinsville

RICK WARE RACING
Xfinity 500
Date: Oct. 26, 2025
Event: Xfinity 500 (Round 35 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway (.526-mile oval)
Format: 500 laps, broken into three stages (130 laps/130 laps/240 laps)

Race Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Stage 1 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Stage 2 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 32nd / Running, completed 488 of 500 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 226 points)

Race Notes:

● William Byron won the Xfinity 500 to score his 16th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his third at Martinsville. His margin over second-place Ryan Blaney was .717 of a second.

● There were 10 caution periods for a total of 78 laps.

● Only 18 of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● This was the last race in the penultimate Round of 8 of the NASCAR Playoffs. Byron, Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin secured their spots in the Championship 4 via their respective wins while Kyle Larson earned his place on points. Christopher Bell, Blaney, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott did not advance to the final, winner-take-all Championship 4 next Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Next Up:

The NASCAR Cup Series season finale is Sunday, Nov. 2 at Phoenix Raceway. The championship race starts at 3 p.m. EST with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

