A Complete Step-by-Step Guide to Handling a Car Crash

Nashville is the capital city of Tennessee and is located in the north-central part of the state. It serves as the seat of Davidson County and is a major hub in Middle Tennessee. It’s famously known as “Music City” and is also home to the Grand Ole Opry, where car accidents are very common.

A car crash can turn your life upside down in a single fraction of time. From physical pain to piling medical bills, one has to go through a lot of stress. You can’t act normally after a crash. Under such circumstances, maintain absolute calm and clearly think about what to do next. 

An experienced car accident lawyer in Nashville can help you to easily navigate through such a complex case. Here is a step-by-step guide on what to do immediately after being in a car crash. 

Step 1: Ensure Safety 

The top priority thing to do after an accident is checking for safety. Move your car out of the site to somewhere safe in order to prevent further collision. Turn on the hazard lights to indicate to other vehicles the accident. 

Check yourself and your surroundings for any injuries. If anyone is hurt, immediately call medical services and seek help. After medical aid arrives, provide clear details about the accident. Even if the injury is minor, don’t hesitate to call medical professionals. Sometimes, even minor injuries like whiplash or internal injuries could be fatal. 

Step 2: Inform Authorities 

One should notify the police immediately after the accident takes place. The police officers will assess the scene and file an initial accident report. The police report is very important because it’s unbiased. This report will be helpful in insurance claims and future legal proceedings. While filing a report, be honest. Also, do not admit fault or speculate about things to the law enforcement officer. Finally, get a copy of the police report for future reference. 

 Step 3: Gather Information 

After a crash, try to gather information about the other driver. Essential information like 

  • Name and contact details. 
  • License number. 
  • License plate number. 
  • Insurance company name. 
  • Vehicle model, year of make, etc. 

Never discuss fault or blame at the accident site because this can complicate your insurance process. Also, try to collect details from witnesses if anyone was there during the time of the accident. 

Step 4: Document Everything 

Clear documentation is very important for insurance claims. Use a smartphone to take photos of the accident site from multiple angles. Capture important evidence like the damage done to the vehicle, road condition, skid marks, or any visible injuries. These documents might be very helpful in further legal proceedings. 

Step 5: Notify Your Insurance Company 

Inform your insurance company as soon as possible. Provide them with the police reports, photos, and other evidence that you have gathered. Give correct information about the incident. After submitting the documents, your insurance company will guide you through the claim process. 

Step 6: Consult a Lawyer 

If you find it hard to understand the complexity of the case, hire a lawyer. Lawyers are well-trained professionals who have years of experience in handling such situations. They can help you navigate easily throughout the case. Under certain circumstances, they can also help you in gathering crucial evidence. 

Key Takeaways 

  • After facing a car accident, first ensure your safety
  • Inform the police authorities about the incident to file the police report. 
  • Take photographs of the accident site, road conditions, skid marks, etc. 
  • Collect information about the driver and other witnesses. 
  • In order to claim compensation, inform your insurance company about the crash. 
  • It’s always a good idea to hire a lawyer for a car accident case. 
