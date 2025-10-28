RFK Advance | Phoenix II

Phoenix II Event Info:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Avondale, Arizona

Format: 312 Laps, 312 Miles, Stages: 60-185-312

TV: NBC

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 4:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Phoenix Raceway hosts the 2025 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series season finales this weekend where the 2025 Champions will be decided.

Phoenix is the site of seven of Jack Roush’s Cup wins all-time, and 17 wins total in NASCAR.

Chris Buescher has the sixth highest average starting position (12.6) in the Cup Series this season, anchored by 12 starts inside the top 10.

Buescher is also one of nine drivers with 16+ top-10 results this season, and has an average finish of 14.0 which is the eighth highest among Cup Series drivers. He is one top-10 finish shy of matching his career-high set in 2023.

Buescher has finished inside the top 10 in each of his last four starts at Phoenix, including three in the top five, dating back to the season finale in 2023.

Brad Keselowski has posted four top-10 finishes over his last seven races, including one in the top five, and boasts an average finish of 14.3 dating back to Dover in late July.

Keselowski is a two-time pole winner at Phoenix (2014 & 2021) and has led laps in 15 different starts in the Cup Series.

Ryan Preece has set Cup Series career bests this season in average finish (15.9), top-5s (3), top-10s (13), and is coming off a 6th-place result at Martinsville last Sunday.

In the spring earlier this season at Phoenix, Preece led 34 laps and finished 15th at the mile-long track.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Castrol

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Body Guard

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Kroger / Celsius

Keselowski at Phoenix

Starts: 32

Wins: —

Top-10s: 14

Poles: 2 (2014, 2021)

Keselowski makes his 33rd Cup start in Phoenix this weekend where he has 14 top 10s with an average finish of 14.3. Most recently he finished 33rd in the spring after being involved in an accident on lap 99.

He’s led 284 laps in 15 different Phoenix races and has seven top 10s in the spring race alone at the 1-mile track.

Keselowski has two poles (2014, 2021) with an average starting position of 14.5. He has started inside the top-10 nine times at Phoenix throughout his career, including three on the front row.

He is a two-time Xfinity Series winner in Phoenix including winning the 2018 race in the No. 22 entry, and in 2014 for Team Penske. Overall, he has 21 NXS starts with 5 top 10s. He also made two Truck Series starts in 2005 and 2008 with a best finish of sixth in his own No. 19 truck for BKR.

Buescher at Phoenix

Starts: 19

Wins: —

Top-10s: 5

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 19th Cup start in Phoenix this weekend, where he has finished inside the top 10 in each of his last four starts, including three in the top five, dating back to the season finale in 2023.

Buescher has an average starting position of 23.0 with the P9 start in the fall of 2022 standing as his best effort.

Buescher also made four Xfinity Series starts in Arizona for Jack Roush with a best finish of 12th (2014).

Preece at Phoenix

Starts: 12

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Preece is set to make his 13th Cup start in Phoenix this weekend. In 2022, he posted the two best finishes of his career at the track, crossing the line in 12th in the spring race after starting 25th, and 14th in the fall.

Earlier this season he finished 15th after starting 28th and led 34 laps at the mile-long track.

Preece has an average starting position of 25.2, including a P12 effort in the 2023 season finale.

He has also made three NXS starts at Phoenix with one top-10 finish.

RFK Historically at Phoenix

Cup Wins: 7 (Mark Martin, 1993; Jeff Burton, 2000, 2003; Matt Kenseth, 2002; Kurt Busch, 2005; Carl Edwards, 2010, 2013)

Hooked on Phoenix: RFK has 312 combined starts at Phoenix, totaling 17 wins, 79 top-five and 140 top-10 finishes. RFK Fords have nine poles and have led 4,084 laps at the 1-mile track.

Winning in the Desert: RFK has won at Phoenix in all three of NASCAR’s major divisions, with the organization’s first win coming in the fall of 1993 with NASCAR Hall of Famer and former driver Mark Martin in the NCS. RFK won the second-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix in 2000, and former driver Greg Biffle claimed the organization’s 100th overall NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Phoenix in 2009.

Former driver Carl Edwards also won at the track that fall to give RFK the season sweep. All in all, six drivers have won NASCAR races for RFK at Phoenix (Martin, Biffle, Edwards, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth and Joe Ruttman). In addition, Edwards swept Phoenix in the fall of 2010, winning both the NXS and NCS events.

Xfinity Success: Phoenix was one of the strongest tracks for RFK’s Xfinity program. In 93 starts, the organization won eight times, earned 27 top-fives, 53 top-10s and has led 1,406 laps. RFK most recently went to victory lane with Edwards in Nov. 2010. Its eight wins rank most of any track on the circuit behind only Charlotte (12), Darlington (15), Richmond (9) and Rockingham (10).

Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 183 NCS races at Phoenix, recording a total of seven victories, 39 top-five finishes, 66 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 2,344 laps. Edwards earned RFK’s most recent victory at Phoenix in the March 2013 event.

RFK Phoenix Wins

1993 Martin Cup

1997-2 Ruttman Truck

2000 Burton Cup

2000 Burton NXS

2001 Biffle Truck

2001 Burton Cup

2001 Biffle NXS

2002 Kenseth Cup

2005-1 Busch Cup

2005-2 Edwards NXS

2006-2 Kenseth NXS

2008-2 Edwards NXS

2009-1 Biffle NXS

2009-2 Edwards NXS

2010-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Edwards NXS

2013-1 Edwards Cup

Last Time Out:

Martinsville II: Ryan Preece led the way for Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, showcasing his short-track prowess with a determined drive from 18th to a sixth-place finish. Teammate Brad Keselowski fought hard through traffic, turning in a determined effort while Chris Buescher persevered in the Kroger/Core Power Ford during a demanding 500-lap grind.