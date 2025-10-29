HFT Advance | Phoenix II

Phoenix II Event Info:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Avondale, Arizona

Format: 312 Laps, 312 Miles, Stages: 60-185-312

TV: NBC

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 3:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday: 4:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:30 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 6:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Phoenix Raceway hosts the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series season finale this weekend where the 2025 Champions will be decided.

Since the beginning of the Xfinity Series playoffs, Sheldon Creed has three top-five results at Bristol (2nd) Kansas (5th) & Martinsville (4th), and an average finish of 11.2.

Creed has finished inside the top 10 in six of his eight career Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix.

Cole Custer started inside the top 10 at Martinsville last weekend for the third time this season.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: Bonanza

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Pit Boss

Ryan Sieg Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Phoenix (Cup)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Custer makes his eighth Cup start at Phoenix this weekend, where he finished 32nd earlier this spring after an incident on lap 99.

His best finish came in his debut race at the track in 2020, when he drove up to ninth after starting in the 16th position.

He has started inside the top 10 in two of his last four starts, and has an average starting position of 17.0.

Custer won the Xfinity race at Phoenix in the fall of 2023 while running the No. 00 car, where he started seventh and led 96 laps.

Creed at Phoenix (Xfinity)

Starts: 8

Wins: —

Top-10s: 6

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his ninth Xfinity start at Phoenix this weekend, where has top-10 finishes in five of his last six starts.

He has the most top-10 (six) and top-5 (three) finishes at Phoenix of any track in his career at the Xfinity level.

Creed has started inside the top-10 in all eight career starts, including on the front row in the previous two, and holds an average starting position of 5.9.

Sieg at Phoenix (Xfinity)

Starts: 24

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Sieg makes his 25th Xfinity start at Phoenix this weekend, fresh off a career-best fourth-place finish in the spring this season. He has an average finish of 18.8, with his other top-10 finish coming in 2019 (10th).

His best career starting position in fourth in the spring of 2022, and he holds a 17.3 average starting position.

Last Time Out:

Martinsville II: Haas Factory Team brought competitive cars and a lot of determination to Martinsville Speedway this weekend. In the Cup race, Cole Custer kept the No. 41 Texas A&M University Ford solidly inside the top half of the field all afternoon, earning a hard-fought finish. In the Xfinity Series, teammates Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer rose to the playoff challenges in bold bids for the Championship 4.