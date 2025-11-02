Chevrolet Completes 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Sweep

NASCAR Cup Series

Phoenix Raceway

Team Chevy Press Release

Chevrolet’s 34th Driver Championship, 44th Manufacturer Championship in NASCAR’s Premier Series

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Nov. 2, 2025) – For the 29th time, Chevrolet has swept the NASCAR Cup Series championship titles – capturing its 34th Driver Championship and 44th Manufacturer Championship in the division following the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway.

Adding onto its already series-leading legacy, this season marks the fifth consecutive season that Chevrolet has won the manufacturer championship title at NASCAR’s highest level to keep the Bowtie brand undefeated in the Next Gen era. In each of the past five seasons, Chevrolet has garnered a double-digit win count to lead the series, with the 2025 season seeing six different Chevrolet drivers reach victory lane: Shane van Gisbergen (five wins; second-best of the series); Kyle Larson and William Byron (three wins); Chase Elliott (two wins); and Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon (one win each). Highlighted among this season’s triumphs includes Chevrolet’s third-straight DAYTONA 500 victory (Byron); its 26th Coca-Cola 600 victory (Chastain); and a win in the NASCAR Cup Series’ first-ever international points-paying race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Van Gisbergen). Carson Hocevar, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman and AJ Allmendinger also earned results throughout the season that contributed towards Chevrolet’s title-earning season.

“Sweeping the championship titles at NASCAR’s highest level is a remarkable accomplishment,” said Mark Reuss, President of General Motors. “Winning the NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championship for the fifth consecutive season is a testament to the relentless effort of Chevrolet engineers and team partners who bring their best to the track every week. Congratulations and thank you to all who helped Chevy come out on top in 2025.”

For the second time in his career, Kyle Larson claimed the coveted Bill France Cup and the prestigious title as a NASCAR Cup Series Champion. The 33-year-old Elk Grove, California, native powered his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to a third-place finish in the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway – the highest of the remaining title contenders – to become just the third active driver in NASCAR’s premier series to become a multi-time champion.

“Congratulations to Kyle Larson, Cliff Daniels and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team on their second NASCAR Cup Series Championship,” added Reuss. “Kyle and Cliff have a unique chemistry that enables them to adapt and execute at the highest level. We’re incredibly happy for Rick and all the Hendrick Motorsports team members for winning their 15th Cup Series Championship.”

The newly crowned champion punched his ticket into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with his first win of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway in March, going on to pay a visit to victory lane three times during the first-half of the regular season. Enduring a challenging opening round of the playoffs, the Cliff Daniels-led team quickly turned their postseason run around – earning top-seven results in five of the six events leading up to the title-deciding race.

The 2025 title brings Hendrick Motorsports to a series-leading 15 NASCAR Cup Series driver championships, all of which have been recorded in partnership with Chevrolet. Five different drivers have contributed to those titles including: Jimmie Johnson (seven), Jeff Gordon (four), Kyle Larson (two), Terry Labonte (one) and Chase Elliott (one).

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to the track at Bowman Gray Stadium with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray on February 1, 2026.

