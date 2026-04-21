Mazda and Much More Featured at This Weekend’s 48th HSR The Mitty Presented by Hagerty

HSR’s Oldest and First Blockbuster Event Returns to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this Weekend April 23 – 26 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

BRASELTON, Georgia (April 21, 2026) – Mazda and much more will be center stage this weekend as Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) presents the 48th HSR The Mitty Presented by Hagerty, April 23 – 26 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (MRRA). Nearly 250 total entries of sports cars and road racing machines from more than 60 years ago to as recently as five years in the past once again arrive at MRRA for HSR’s oldest and first blockbuster racing event.

With a full state of feature races and twin sprints for all competing run groups, the action on track will be non-stop from start to finish. A test day Thursday sets the stage for three full days of competition on the 2.54- mile Michelin Raceway road course from Friday through Sunday afternoon.

Mazda is the Featured Marque of this weekend’s celebration, and both HSR and Mazda are pulling out all the stops on the track and in the paddock to honor several Mazda anniversaries. A special feature race open to all Spec Miata and Spec MX-5 (SMX) competitors adds to the excitement on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. EDT. All SMX and Spec Miata racers with a variety of licenses are joining in on the HSR The Mitty action this weekend. These competitor and fan favorites will run in the HSR Vintage Cup division in addition to complimentary entry in the bonus Spec Miata/SMX feature race.

Also in the spotlight at the HSR The Mitty is the first of two collaborative events with Monoposto Racing, which joins HSR with a passion to preserve and celebrate the heritage of “single-seater” open-wheel road racing machines from the last half century and beyond. Working with race-winning and Champion HSR Competitor Travis Engen, who is President of Monoposto Racing, HSR is committed to bringing open-wheel racing back to the forefront in its Grand Prix Classics run groups (formerly HSR Group 4) for iconic open-wheel race cars (pictured below). Featured Monoposto classes both this weekend at The Mitty and in June’s Watkins Glen Historics include Formula Vee, Formula Junior, Historic and Club Fords and Formula B/Formula 2 cars.

Including the Mazda feature and the Grand Prix Classics Monoposto Racing doubleheader sprints, a full slate of nine feature races are another highlight of the packed 48th HSR The Mitty schedule. The racing officially kicks-off late Friday afternoon with the first of two SascoSports International American Challenge presented by Hoosier sprints at 5:20 p.m. EDT.

With a massive number of entries, The Mitty is the only race all year that calls for the popular SascoSports International American/Challenge to be split into a pair of races. Friday’s “A” race features nearly 60 larger displacement sports cars like Porsche 911 RSRs and similar models going head-to-head with big bore Camaros, Mustangs and Corvettes (pictured at bottom) and more machines from the legendary muscle car era. The SascoSports Challenge “B” race launches (pictured below) Sunday’s feature race schedule at 12:10 p.m. EDT and showcases a current entry of 56 small-bore American and International cars that always deliver big-time excitement.

Both SascoSports International/American Challenge sprints set the stage for one-hour endurance races. The hotly contested Mission GT Challenge presented by Pirelli Enduro goes green at 6 p.m. EDT on Friday while the B.R.M Modern Endurance Challenge race is scheduled to start at 1:50 p.m. EDT on Sunday. The weekend’s first B.R.M Endurance Challenge race for the older Legacy cars closes out Saturday’s race schedule with a 6:50 p.m. EDT green flag.

The weekend’s fourth and final one-hour race takes place Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT with the HSR Prototype Challenge presented by Michelin enduro. Following is the second and final Grand Prix Classics Monoposto Racing sprint at 4:10 p.m. EDT to bring the curtain down on the 48th HSR The Mitty feature race schedule. The opening Grand Prix Classics Monoposto Racing sprint takes place Saturday at 4:40 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, the Mazda celebration will be in full swing on and off the track all weekend. Central to the rotary racing recollection is the pristine Mazda Heritage Collection featuring legendary sports cars like the 1989 767B, 1990 787-002, 1991 RX-7 GTO and 1992 RX-792P return to The Mitty. The RX-7 GTO will compete in HSR Legacy Racers Group 8, while the 767B, 787-002 and RX-792P will run in HSR Historic Trophy Group 6.

Driving Mazda’s Heritage Collection vehicles are drivers well-known to the Mazda Motorsports family: Tom Long will pilot the 767B, Joel Miller will be in the 792P, Tristan Nunez will drive the 787 and Alex Bachoura will pilot the RX-7 GTO.

More Mazda activities this weekend include a grid walk preceding the 30-minute Mazda feature race with a grid of HSR cars, Spec Miata, and Spec MX-5 cars. Sunday track “quiet time” activities including the MX-5 on-track street car parade laps and participant and parade lap group photos. Finally, a Mazda Legends panel featuring a Q&A with notables including IMSA and HSR President John Doonan, Mazda’s Jonathan Applegate and pioneer Mazda drivers Jim Downing, Amos Johnson and Roger Mandeville is also on the schedule.

As the organization’s oldest and first blockbuster event, the HSR The Mitty is the building block around which HSR was formed.

Tickets for the 48th HSR The Mitty presented by Hagerty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta can be purchased online at: https://am.ticketmaster.com/ral/buy/Mitty2026 For complete information on the 48th annual The Mitty Presented by Hagerty race weekend, including the event schedule, entry lists and ticket information, visit: https://www.hsrrace.com/the-mitty/.

About HSR: Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) is the premier vintage and historic racing series in North America. It was formed in the mid-1970s with an inaugural event at Road Atlanta and became a part of International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) in 2022. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate and enjoy the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Watkins Glen International and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/, on Twitter X @HSR_race and on Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.