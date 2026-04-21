FOUR-TIME FUNNY CAR CHAMPION MATT HAGAN RETURNS TO ZMAX DRAGWAY TO ADD HIS NHRA LEGACY

CONCORD, N.C. (April 21, 2026) – Four-time Funny Car world champion Matt Hagan has been part of some of NHRA’s most memorable moments. Near the top of that list is his historic 3.99-second run at zMAX Dragway in 2011 and at this weekend’s NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, Hagan returns to Charlotte with what he hopes is another thrilling weekend in his 12,000-horsepower Dodge//SRT Hellcat.

“I remember making that 3.99-pass,” said Hagan. “It was at night. We had been saving some parts and pieces towards the end of the season and so I knew that we had some good stuff on the car. It was one of those things where it was night and it was cool, where you could see your breath. You always get those feelings when your crew chief kind of looks at you in there at you and before he turns the knob and walks away, like, ‘hold on, bud.’

“That’s what’s really cool because it has stuck with me. To break into the 3.99-range in 1,000-feet, that was really cool, especially to do it at Charlotte.”

Hagan is a veteran within the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series ranks and is the only active Funny Car driver with four world titles. Hagan has 56 career wins to his impressive credit, with four coming at zMAX Dragway. After winning two weeks ago at the Winternationals in Pomona, Hagan is riding that momentum to the “Bellagio of Dragstrips” for this weekend’s 16th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals.

“Winning in Pomona was great. Then you come into Charlotte, it’s my home track. It’s just such a great place. The Smith tracks, they’re always just top-notch. I mean, and the facilities are great. The fans are great,” Hagan said.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals is this season’s sole four-wide event. Fans will witness four nitro-burning machines racing simultaneously, showcasing nearly 50,000-horsepower at once while reaching speeds of more than 340 mph. This year’s visit to Charlotte will also continue the season-long celebration of NHRA’s 75th anniversary, where fans can expect multiple highlights at zMAX Dragway, including:

An appearance from NHRA’s four-time Funny Car world champion Hagan, as well as NHRA legends Darryl Gwynn and Frank Manzo.

On Sunday, a free, limited-edition NHRA schedule magnet will be given to the first 5,000 fans in attendance to take in eliminations.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and much more.

Last season, Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed victories at the famed facility. This season’s race will once again be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26.

With the 75th anniversary season underway, NHRA added 25 additional drivers to the Top 75 Drivers list. Joining this year’s class of additions was Hagan. With his record-breaking passes, wins and four world titles, Hagan was a natural addition to the prestigious list of past and present NHRA legends, and he’s thrilled to celebrate that prestigious honor this weekend in Charlotte.

“When you say ‘legend,’ I don’t even consider myself in that category. I just feel like how lucky am I? All these things came together, and right place, right time, and here we are,” Hagan said. “I never really dreamed of sitting out here doing this as a profession and it’s just something that kind of happened, and here we are now. But at the end of the day, what an honor. To win a couple of championships with different crew chiefs, and a handful of different guys along the way, and to still be able to be out here doing what we do is awesome.”

Last season, Langdon added his name to the NHRA history books when he won NHRA’s 1,000th Top Fuel race. Langdon has already visited the winner’s circle in 2026 when he won in Phoenix. Others to look out for in Charlotte will be Gainesville winner Josh Hart, reigning world champion Doug Kalitta and seven-time Charlotte winner Antron Brown, as well as Leah Pruett as she returns to full-time racing.

Dallas Glenn powered his way to his first Pro Stock world title in 2025 and won last season’s NHRA 4-Wide Nationals when he defeated KB Titan Racing teammate and six-time champ Greg Anderson, 2026 Gainesville winner Matt Hartford and Eric Latino.

Pro Stock Motorcycle returns in Charlotte after last racing at the season opener in Gainesville. Six-time world champ Matt Smith won at his home track last season when he defeated reigning world champ Richard Gadson, two-time champ Gaige Herrera and veteran Steve Johnson. Gadson opened 2026 with a win and will face off against the likes of Angie Smith, Jianna Evaristo, John Hall and Chase Van Sant.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will also feature the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will see the debut of the new Right Trailers Outlaw Street Series is an exciting new showcase for 2026 and will feature 10 drivers, with three rounds of qualifying over the course of Friday and Saturday in Charlotte, followed by semifinals and finals on Sunday at zMAX Dragway.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and much more. Race fans in Charlotte can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:15 and 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 25 at 12:30 and 3:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday and 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday with eliminations action at 7 p.m. ET to follow.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, please visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-3267. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.