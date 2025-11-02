Featured HeadlineFeatured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR Cup
AVONDALE, Ariz. - NOVEMBER 2: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Progressive Toyota, exits pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2, 2025, in Avondale, Arizona. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin: ‘Just numb about it’

By Tucker White
1 Minute Read

Denny Hamlin took his seat at the podium in the deadline room at Phoenix Raceway, after another championship got away.

“I really don’t have much for emotion right now,” he said. “Just numb about it ’cause just in shock. That’s about it.”

Three laps.

Hamlin was three laps away from his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. He dominated the race at Phoenix Raceway. He led a race high of 208 laps and won the second stage. He often led by 2.5 to three seconds. After years of trying, years of frustration, it looked like the stars finally aligned for Hamlin and Sunday was going to be the day.

Then William Byron cut a tire.

But Hamlin thought the situation was still OK.

“I thought, ‘Well, all right, let me see where the other guys are at,'” he said. “‘Surely they can’t jump too far in front of me.'”

With tire wear playing a role, Sunday, Hamlin led all but three drivers down pit road. He took four tires, while Kyle Larson took two. He didn’t think many cars would take two.

“It’s really hard to predict how many cars are going to do what, things like that.”

In the end, two tires was the winning call. Ryan Blaney edged out Brad Keselowski at the line to win the race. Hamlin, who lined up two rows behind Larson, couldn’t reel him in and finished runner-up in points to Larson, who collected his second Bill France Cup.

Hamlin wiped his face with a rag and sat in his car with a dejected look on his face. He said there was “nothing I can do different.”

“Prepared as good as I could coming into the weekend,” he said. “My team gave me a fantastic car. Just didn’t work out. I was just praying that no caution. Had one there.”

Afterwards, consoled with his daughters, who were crying on pit road. He told them what happened was “something we can’t control.”

“You know, certainly unfortunate circumstances,” he said. “One of those life lessons years down the road.”

Afterwards, he hopped into his golf cart and rode away.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Tucker White
Tucker White
I've followed NASCAR for well over 20 years of my life, both as a fan and now as a member of the media. As of 2024, I'm on my ninth season as a traveling NASCAR beat writer. For all its flaws and dumb moments, NASCAR at its best produces some of the best action you'll ever see in the sport of auto racing. Case in point: Kyle Larson's threading the needle pass at Darlington Raceway on May 9, 2021. On used-up tires, racing on a worn surface and an aero package that put his car on the razor's edge of control, Larson demonstrated why he's a generational talent. Those are the stories I want to capture and break down. In addition to NASCAR, I also follow IndyCar and Formula 1. As a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, I'm a diehard Tennessee Volunteers fan (especially in regards to Tennessee football). If covering NASCAR doesn't kill me, down the road, watching Tennessee football will. I'm also a diehard fan of the Atlanta Braves, and I lived long enough to see them win a World Series for the first time since 1995 (when I was just a year old). I've also sworn my fan allegiance to the Nashville Predators, though that's not paid out as much as the Braves. Furthermore, as a massive sports dork, I follow the NFL on a weekly basis. Though it's more out of an obligation than genuine passion (for sports dorks, following the NFL is basically an unwritten rule). Outside of sports, I'm a major cinema buff and a weeb. My favorite film is "Blazing Saddles" and my favorite anime is "Black Lagoon."
Previous article
Haas Factory Team Closes Out Season with Strong Showing at Phoenix
Next article
Kyle Larson rallies for second Cup Series championship; Ryan Blaney scores thrilling overtime victory at Phoenix

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson wins the 2025 Cup Series Championship
01:30
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Kyle Larson rallies for second Cup Series championship; Ryan Blaney scores thrilling overtime victory...

Andrew Kim -
Kyle Larson wins the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, claims his second Championshpt Title.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT PHOENIX 2: Post-Race Report

Official Release -
Kyle Larson’s third-place result propelled the 33-year-old Elk Grove, California, native to his second career NASCAR Cup Series Championship – becoming just the third active driver to become a multi-time champion in the division
Read more

Chevrolet Completes 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Sweep

Official Release -
For the 29th time, Chevrolet has swept the NASCAR Cup Series championship titles – capturing its 34th Driver Championship and 44th Manufacturer Championship in the division following the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more

Tasca Shows Strong Performance at the NHRA Nevada Nationals

Official Release -
Tasca Racing delivered another powerful weekend performance at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the 2025 NHRA Nevada Nationals
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category